Lay foundation: Assist Maintenance Lead to continuously improve bp pulse operation standard on national level. Be in the pilot seat for national OM competence centre development physically and digitally. To develop specific work order planning (work scheme, labours, spare parts and tools etc.) for assigned maintenance tasks; and follow work order process effectively and strictly from notification till completion of work with proper documentation of maintenance history and report, to ensure safety, efficient, quality and priority are met.

Lay foundation: Assist Maintenance Lead to continuously improve bp pulse operation standard on national level. Be in the pilot seat for national OM competence centre development physically and digitally. To develop specific work order planning (work scheme, labours, spare parts and tools etc.) for assigned maintenance tasks; and follow work order process effectively and strictly from notification till completion of work with proper documentation of maintenance history and report, to ensure safety, efficient, quality and priority are met.

Lay foundation: Assist Maintenance Lead to continuously improve bp pulse operation standard on national level. Be in the pilot seat for national OM competence centre development physically and digitally. To develop specific work order planning (work scheme, labours, spare parts and tools etc.) for assigned maintenance tasks; and follow work order process effectively and strictly from notification till completion of work with proper documentation of maintenance history and report, to ensure safety, efficient, quality and priority are met.