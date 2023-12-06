Site traffic information and cookies

Maintenance Technician - 1 Measurement

  • Location United States of America - Texas - Offshore
  • Travel required Negligible travel should be expected with this role
  • Job category Operations Group
  • Relocation available This role is not eligible for relocation
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code RQ072263
  • Experience level Entry
Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations


Job Family Group:

Operations Group


Job Summary:

At bp, we ‘re reimagining energy and so could you. To continue to deliver the energy the world needs, we need driven talent to join us in our offshore operations. Our offshore technicians play a key role in maintaining our offshore operations. Together, they tackle challenging issues and come up with valuable solutions that help us reach our net zero ambition. So, if you are searching for a job that will satisfy your career aspirations in a supportive environment, we might have just the right opportunity for you!

The Measurement Technician is responsible for performing safe delivery of maintenance work on facility. You will be a member of a multi-discipline team, maintaining the process and utilities systems in a safe and efficient manner. The main purpose of this position is to ensure availability and reliability of the facility, measurement devices and final control elements.


Job Description:

  • Perform safe, efficient and reliable planned and corrective maintenance delivery for assigned trade(s).
  • Responsible for supporting equipment reliability and availability.
  • Follow and comply with all safety, environmental and regulatory rules applicable and Control of Work requirements.
  • Responsible for identifying and knowing the tools, materials, and procedures prior to the execution of work.
  • Jointly design and build maintenance planning schedules as required.
  • Efficient execution of work and continuously improve execution performance.
  • Identify all risks associated with any assigned work prior to execution.
  • Record of pertinent work order information to support a culture of reliability and continuous improvement (failure reporting, work method improvements, work activity duration, request for master data changes, lessons learned, etc.)
  • Responsible for close-out / completion of the work in compliance with the Control of Work Standards, including the clean-up of work sites and the returning of unused materials to the storeroom.
  • Communicate job progress to the Maintenance Team Leader to ensure productivity and maximize wrench time when there is inefficient planning or a break in the schedule.

Requirements

  • Completion of a 2 - 4 year apprenticeship program or technical degree within core craft
  • Experience in the petrochemical, manufacturing or related industry; or military experience with a military occupational specialty / rate in a instrumentation or related discipline. Confidential
  • Knowledge of Hazardous Area Locations requirements
  • Basic knowledge of Measurement Safety
  • Strong health, safety, environmental and regulatory compliance record
  • A minimum of a High School Diploma or equivalent
  • The willingness and ability to successfully complete a fitness for duty assessment
  • The willingness and ability to serve as a member of an emergency response team
  • A fitness for duty assessment and serve as a member of an emergency response team
  • Must possess a TWIC Card (Transportation Workers Identity Credential)
  • Knowledge of Microsoft Office applications (Word, Excel, PowerPoint and Outlook)
  • Moderate experience in instrumentation is strongly preferred
  • Knowledge of common operations readiness elements is also preferred
  • Strong team working skills, along with experience working with engineers and multidisciplinary teams
  • Willing to work 12 hour shifts on rotation 14 &14 shift offshore in the Gulf of Mexico

WHY JOIN US

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are important, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.


Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role


Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation


Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working


Skills:

Control of work, Cost-conscious decision-making, Maintenance general, Procedures and practices, Reliability general, Risk Management, Safety Leadership, Turnaround general


Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company.  We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.).  If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy.  This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.

