Maintenance Technician - 1 Measurement

At bp, we ‘re reimagining energy and so could you. To continue to deliver the energy the world needs, we need driven talent to join us in our offshore operations. Our offshore technicians play a key role in maintaining our offshore operations. Together, they tackle challenging issues and come up with valuable solutions that help us reach our net zero ambition. So, if you are searching for a job that will satisfy your career aspirations in a supportive environment, we might have just the right opportunity for you!The Measurement Technician is responsible for performing safe delivery of maintenance work on facility. You will be a member of a multi-discipline team, maintaining the process and utilities systems in a safe and efficient manner. The main purpose of this position is to ensure availability and reliability of the facility, measurement devices and final control elements.



Job Description:

Perform safe, efficient and reliable planned and corrective maintenance delivery for assigned trade(s).

Responsible for supporting equipment reliability and availability.

Follow and comply with all safety, environmental and regulatory rules applicable and Control of Work requirements.

Responsible for identifying and knowing the tools, materials, and procedures prior to the execution of work.

Jointly design and build maintenance planning schedules as required.

Efficient execution of work and continuously improve execution performance.

Identify all risks associated with any assigned work prior to execution.

Record of pertinent work order information to support a culture of reliability and continuous improvement (failure reporting, work method improvements, work activity duration, request for master data changes, lessons learned, etc.)

Responsible for close-out / completion of the work in compliance with the Control of Work Standards, including the clean-up of work sites and the returning of unused materials to the storeroom.

Communicate job progress to the Maintenance Team Leader to ensure productivity and maximize wrench time when there is inefficient planning or a break in the schedule.

Requirements

Completion of a 2 - 4 year apprenticeship program or technical degree within core craft

Experience in the petrochemical, manufacturing or related industry; or military experience with a military occupational specialty / rate in a instrumentation or related discipline. Confidential

Knowledge of Hazardous Area Locations requirements

Basic knowledge of Measurement Safety

Strong health, safety, environmental and regulatory compliance record

A minimum of a High School Diploma or equivalent

The willingness and ability to successfully complete a fitness for duty assessment

The willingness and ability to serve as a member of an emergency response team

A fitness for duty assessment and serve as a member of an emergency response team

Must possess a TWIC Card (Transportation Workers Identity Credential)

Knowledge of Microsoft Office applications (Word, Excel, PowerPoint and Outlook)

Moderate experience in instrumentation is strongly preferred

Knowledge of common operations readiness elements is also preferred

Strong team working skills, along with experience working with engineers and multidisciplinary teams

Willing to work 12 hour shifts on rotation 14 &14 shift offshore in the Gulf of Mexico

WHY JOIN US

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are important, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Control of work, Cost-conscious decision-making, Maintenance general, Procedures and practices, Reliability general, Risk Management, Safety Leadership, Turnaround general



