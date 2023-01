BP AGT is looking for Maintenance Technician who will be responsible for supporting and delivering the safe operation of processes and systems in line with high HSSE standards, whilst developing technical and analytical capabilities.



This is a site-based job located in BP operation facility in Georgia.



Key accountabilities:

Deliver safe, reliable maintenance aligned with bp’s values and to participate in safety programs.

Following and full compliance with all safety, environmental and regulatory rules applicable and Control of Work requirements.

Identify and knowledge of the tools, materials, and procedures prior to the execution of work.

Support maintenance planning.

As the maintenance work Performing Authority to conduct a walk-down of the proposed equipment isolations prior to any work commencing.

Efficient execution of work and continuously improve execution performance.

Identify all risks associated with any assigned work prior to execution of the work and for the safe and efficient execution of the work.

Record of pertinent work order information to support a culture of reliability and continuous improvement (failure reporting, work method improvements, work activity duration, request for master data changes, lessons learned, etc.)

Close-out/completion of the work in compliance with the Control of Work Standards, including the clean-up of work sites and the returning of unused materials to the storeroom.

Communicate job progress to the MTL to ensure productivity and maximize wrench time when there is inefficient planning or a break in the schedule.

Deliver safe, quality and reliable maintenance in alignment with bp values.

Develop competency Support Operations activities as required by Team Leader (e.g. pigging, CoW, etc.)