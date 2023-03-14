Maintenance Technician

Show your interest and submit your information! We will begin to build a pipeline and review applications in the coming future.



Our offshore technicians play a key role in maintaining our offshore operations. Together, they tackle challenging issues and come up with valuable solutions that help us reach our net zero ambition. So, if you are searching for a job that will satisfy your career aspirations in a supportive environment, we might have just the right opportunity for you!



We are currently hiring for Maintenance Techs specializing in the following areas.

Maintenance Technicians

Measurement Technicians

Instrument Technicians

Electrical Technicians

bp has an active Veterans Business Resource Group which provides service, development, and networking opportunities for veterans.

A minimum of a High School Diploma or equivalent

Completion of a 2 - 4 year apprenticeship program or technical degree within core craft

Experience in maintaining power generation equipment, the distribution and utilization equipment (UPS, batteries, switchgear, motor controls, relays, VFDs, etc.)

Experience in the petrochemical, manufacturing or related industry; or military experience with a military occupational specialty/rate in an electrical or related discipline.

Knowledge and experience in performing electrical isolations

Experience reading single line diagrams, motor schematics and electrical wiring diagrams

Ability to work independently with minimal supervision

Strong team working skills, along with experience working with engineers and multidisciplinary teams

Strong health, safety, environmental and regulatory compliance record.

For Electricial: Familiarity with National Electrical Code NFPA-70, NFPA-70E, NETA and electrical equipment industry standards & experience with medium voltage induction motors (13.2 KVA and 4.16 KVA), 1000 to 10,000 horsepower preferred

For Maintenance: Knowledge and demonstrated previous use of Industrial Communications Systems (Ethernet, Modbus, OPC) and associated Electrical Interfaces (RS-232C, RS-485, RS-422) or equivalent & previous use of PLC's and Input/Output or equivalent

For Mechanical: Basic to advanced knowledge of machinery and systems that support oil and gas process flows. or military experience with a military occupational specialty / rate in a related discipline.

For Instrument: Maintain controls systems, rebuild valves, piping connections, measurement equipment, flow meters, transmitters (pressure/flow/temp/Level), fire and gas, ESS, DCS, PSS) & Knowledge of P&IDs, C&E Chart, Safety Flow Diagram, SafeChart, basic electrical safety

Willingness and ability to successfully complete a fitness for duty assessment.

Willingness and ability to serve as a member of an emergency response team.

Must possess a Transportation Worker Identification Credential (TWIC) card.

Willing to work 12 hour shifts on rotation 14 &14 shift offshore in the Gulf of Mexico

This offshore position, based on our assets off the coast of Louisiana, requires you to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 before your official start date. Unless granted an accommodation during the application process from the vaccination requirement, you will be required to provide evidence of your vaccination status prior to hire

Our mission is to bring together veterans, energy, and markets to power and navigate a changing world. We recognize thatveterans bring the values, behaviors, and skills that will help us as we pivot to being an integrated energy company focused ondelivering solutions for customers. We believe that veterans will help lead the charge as we continue to strive for moreinnovative digital solutions, sustainable outcomes, and closer teamwork across our company and beyond.