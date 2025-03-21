Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Operations Group



Job Description:

Production & Operations (P&O)

The Maintenance Technician - Analyser inspects, calibrates, troubleshoots, and maintains analyser equipment within the production, environmental, allocation, and custody transfer measurement systems.

The Maintenance Technician - Analyser inspects, calibrates, troubleshoots, and maintains analyser equipment within the production, environmental, allocation, and custody transfer measurement systems.

Key Responsibilities:

Maintain and troubleshoot analyser systems including Servomex Process Oxygen Analysis, Water in Oil and Oil in water analysers

Inspection and calibration of process, environmental, custody transfer and allocation measurement points

Complete, file and maintain field test calibration reports and logbook entries

Troubleshoot and repair analyser equipment and instrumentation

Initiate and / or complete Maintenance Orders (MOs) in SAP

Raise permits and act as performing authority as appropriate

Conduct daily monitoring checks and validation of production data

Ensure all analyser related work is performed and documented monthly

Attend factory acceptance testing as required

Manage logistics onsite in respect of re-certification of test and field equipment

Assisting auditors and other THIRD PARTIES during site visits

Assist with shutdown/startup activities

Spares procurement

Liaise with onshore support personnel and asset personnel

Witness/acceptance during specialist activities

Conduct pertinent site surveys

Witness specialist calibrations

Emission stack sampling

Local analyser operation planning and control

Assist in compiling of asset production reports

Provide appropriate training for onsite personnel

Review, improve, or develop maintenance orders by working with area planners ensuring all analyser activities have appropriate maintenance orders in SAP

Maintain appropriate competencies to Scottish Vocational Qualification level or equivalent to ensure safe execution of the WORK. Onshore Measurement & Analyser Engineering WORK

Experience and job requirements:

Measurement experience in Oil & Gas industry

SVQ Level 3

HNC

Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Control of Work, Cost-conscious decision-making, Maintenance general, Procedures and practices, Reliability general, Risk Management, Safety Leadership, Turnaround general



