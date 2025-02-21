Maintenance Technician Automation

This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Operations Group



Job Description:

Role Synopsis

Reporting to Automation Lead Technician, the Automation Technician has an important and integral role in the safe and optimised operation of the Khazzan field.



This professional is crucial in ensuring that the facility Systems operates safely and efficiently, maintaining optimal performance and minimizing risks.



The role presents a rare opportunity to be part of an established, existing and successful operating centre, which aspires to the highest operating standards, comparable with the best of BP facilities worldwide.



The role will be based at the Khazzan onshore gas processing facility.

Key Accountabilities:

Inspect and maintain Instrument Control Systems.

Support Process DCS (Distributed Control Systems) and PLCs (Programmable Logic Controller) sys

tems which include controls, metering, alarms, automation, and communications.

Be Responsible for troubleshooting, installation, modification, and maintenance of DCS, PLCs and other network devices.

Execute software changes, modifications of process control systems which would improve plant safety and production efficiency.

Monitoring emergency conditions within the process and perform procedures to protect personnel, environment, and equipment.

Carrying out the maintenance activities as specified in the maintenance strategies.

Recognise malfunctions of critical equipment and perform maintenance as necessary to correct failure.

Advise to I&C (Instrument & Control) Engineer the required quantity of critical materials stock levels to maintain work continuity.

Write/redline maintenance procedures to capture the best practices to maintain systems reliability.

Be responsible for resolving &/or escalating systemic issues that prevent completing scheduled activities.

Ensure Regulatory Compliance work is completed as planned.

Identify equipment performance issues and address through appropriate ‘Corrective’ actions.

Develop the required skills to work on the main systems to support the basic operation requirements when the vendor expertise is busy with other work or not on site.

Troubleshooting and participate in continuous improvement initiatives to optimize maintenance practices and enhance overall equipment performance.

Contribute on active coaching and mentoring of national staff in the Maintenance team.

Collaborate effectively with other technicians, engineers, and operators to ensure efficient completion of maintenance and troubleshooting tasks.

Essential Education

Minimum Diploma, NVQ3, City and Guilds or equivalent qualification in a suitable Instrument and control discipline.

Essential Experience and Job Requirements

At least 7 years’ experience in oil and gas Industry in same discipline roles.

Omani National

Experience of fault analysis and maintenance on complex Instrument & Control systems.

Full CompEx accreditation.

Strong understanding of instrumentation principles, including control loops, calibration procedures, and troubleshooting techniques.

Desirable Criteria:

Experience with control of work processes and safety rules.

Demonstrated commitment to HSSE with strong safety behaviours demonstrated in previous roles.

An open and flexible work attitude with commitment to teamwork.

Experience of coaching and developing staff within competency management framework.

Experience of maintenance planning and scheduling processes.

Experience of developing/review of equipment specific maintenance plans

Collaborate with the wider organisation on the execution of activities in line with the BP of Control of Work Procedure.



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Control of Work, Cost-conscious decision-making, Maintenance general, Procedures and practices, Reliability general, Risk Management, Safety Leadership, Turnaround general



