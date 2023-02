*Apply now! We will begin to review applications in the coming future and will reach out to selected candidates for next steps.

Deliver safe, reliable maintenance aligned and participate in safety programs

Troubleshoot equipment efficiently, determine the root cause of the problem, and efficiently execute the proper repair that will deliver safe and reliable operation of the equipment

Achieving competency requirements

Follow Global Work Management processes and standards within planning activities and monitoring the agreed upon KPIs, close the deviations from target

Support planning development of maintenance plans

Follow all safety, environmental and regulatory rules applicable to facility and completes Control of Work requirements daily

Communicate job progress to the Maintenance Specialist to ensure productivity and maximize wrench time when there is inefficient planning or a break in the schedule

A minimum of a High School Diploma or equivalent

Completion of a 2 - 4 year apprenticeship program or technical degree within core craft

Experience in maintaining power generation equipment, the distribution and utilization equipment (UPS, batteries, switchgear, motor controls, relays, VFDs, etc.)

Experience in the petrochemical, manufacturing or related industry; or military experience with a military occupational specialty/rate in an electrical or related discipline.

Knowledge and experience in performing electrical isolations

Experience reading single line diagrams, motor schematics and electrical wiring diagrams

Ability to work independently with minimal supervision

Strong team working skills, along with experience working with engineers and multidisciplinary teams

Strong health, safety, environmental and regulatory compliance record.

Familiarity with National Electrical Code NFPA-70, NFPA-70E, NETA and electrical equipment industry standards.

Willingness and ability to successfully complete a fitness for duty assessment.

Willingness and ability to serve as a member of an emergency response team.

Must possess a Transportation Worker Identification Credential (TWIC) card.

Experience with medium voltage induction motors (13.2 KVA and 4.16 KVA), 1000 to 10,000 horsepower preferred

Demonstrated ability in calibration and troubleshooting techniques for: voltage regulators, solid state protective devices, synchronizing equipment and systems, generators, large motors, liquid immersed power transformers, power transducers; VFD’s (preferred).

COMPEX certified training

Willing to work 12 hour shifts on rotation 14 &14 shift offshore in the Gulf of Mexico

This offshore position, based on our assets off the coast of Louisiana, requires you to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 before your official start date. Unless granted an accommodation during the application process from the vaccination requirement, you will be required to provide evidence of your vaccination status prior to hire

Our offshore technicians play a key role in maintaining our offshore operations. Together, they tackle challenging issues and come up with valuable solutions that help us reach our net zero ambition. So, if you are searching for a job that will satisfy your career aspirations in a supportive environment, we might have just the right opportunity for you!The Electrical Technician performs safe delivery of maintenance work on the facility. It’s a member of a multi-discipline team, maintaining the process and utilities systems in a safe and efficient manner. The main purpose of this position is to ensure availability of power generation equipment and the distribution and utilization equipment. The role shall be able to maintain power generation equipment, the distribution and utilization equipment and equipment from 480V to 13.8KV (UPS, batteries, motor controls, relays, VFDs, etc.).