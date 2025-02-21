Maintenance Technician Electrical

This role is not eligible for relocation

*Role Synopsis

Reporting to Electrical Supervisor, the Electrical Technician has an important and integral role in the safe and optimised operation of the Khazzan field.



This professional is crucial in ensuring that the facility Systems operates safely and efficiently, maintaining optimal performance and minimizing risks.



The role presents a rare opportunity to be part of an established, existing and successful operating centre, which aspires to the highest operating standards, comparable with the best of BP facilities worldwide.

The role will be based at the Khazzan onshore gas processing facility.

Key Accountabilities:

Responsible for carrying out the maintenance activities as specified in the maintenance strategies.

Write maintenance procedures to capture the best practices to maintain systems reliability.

Identify equipment performance issues and address through appropriate ‘Corrective’ actions.

Develop the required skills to work on the main systems to support the basic operation requirements when the vendor expertise is busy with other work or not on site.

Troubleshooting and participate in continuous improvement initiatives to optimize maintenance prac

tices and enhance overall equipment performance.

Provide active coaching and mentoring of national staff in the Maintenance team.

Collaborate effectively with other technicians, engineers, and operators to ensure efficient completion of projects and troubleshooting tasks.

Essential Education

Minimum Diploma, NVQ3, City and Guilds or equivalent qualification in a suitable electrical discipline.

Essential Experience and Job Requirements

At least 7 years’ experience in an Electrical maintenance role with an operating asset.

Experience of executing HV Switching procedures.

Full CompEx accreditation.

Experience in Isolation and reinstatement of electrical equipment.

Experience in Role as REP or SAEP

Experience in a maintenance role with an operating asset.

Experience of a gas, oil or petrochemical processing plant.

Experience in working as part of a multi-discipline maintenance team

Desirable Criteria:

Experience of developing equipment specific maintenance plans.

Experience of condition-based monitoring techniques.

Experience of coaching and developing staff within competency management framework.

Experience in maintenance planning and scheduling tools



