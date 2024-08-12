This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Operations Group



Job Description:

About the Role:

Assisting Engineering Assistant & Senior Maintenance Tech II to service, repair, maintenance and calibration of all the equipment in the Plant.

Key Accountabilities:

Energy, in the form of heat and compressed air are the main utility required to run the plant equipment. Currently, the plant has four units of hot oil heaters to generate heat required for bulk products storage, handling and blending. For compresses air, the plant has three units of air compressors to generate 7 bars, 350 cfm of compressed air to drive most of the plant equipment.

Earlier morning, the job holder is required to carry out routine inspection on the equipment to ensure they are good condition and safe to operate. After he has made sure all are in good condition, he will than operates the equipment in accordance to operating instruction. He checks the supply of heat and compressed airs are adequate to run the plant equipment. Since most of the plant equipment’s are pneumatically driven, failure in supply compressed air will cause a major disruption in plant activities.

The job holder is responsible for the replenishment of diesel for hot oil heater consumption. Being a plant attended, he is also part of maintenance team. In this respect, he assists Sr. Maintenance Technician II to carry out repair and plant maintenance including preventive maintenance in accordance to the schedule. He is also assisting Sr. Maintenance Technician II to carry out routine checks and minor repairs on all the firefighting equipment.

The job holder also has duty in ensuring plant effluent contains less than 10 ppm of oil and grease. In this respect, he carries out maintenance of oil / water interceptors by operating the skimmer.

Key Requirements:

Possess certificate / diploma in engineering from a recognized college

Experienced on carrying out electrical & PLC maintenance activities.

Knowledge in plant equipment is essential.

Possess basic communication skill and able to work independently and under pressure.

Understanding the requirement of HSSE pertaining to field work

Computer knowledge, especially spreadsheet applications.



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



