Maintenance Technician - Measurement

Job summary

At bp, we ‘re reimagining energy and so could you. To continue to deliver the energy the world needs, we need driven talent to join us in our offshore operations. Our offshore technicians play a key role in maintaining our offshore operations. Together, they tackle challenging issues and come up with valuable solutions that help us reach our net zero ambition. So, if you are searching for a job that will satisfy your career aspirations in a supportive environment, we might have just the right opportunity for you!

*Apply now! We will begin to review applications in the coming future and will reach out to selected candidates for next steps.

Performs safe, efficient and reliable planned and corrective maintenance delivery for assigned trade(s).

Responsible for supporting equipment reliability and availability.

Follow and comply with all safety, environmental and regulatory rules applicable and Control of Work requirements.

Responsible for identifying and knowing the tools, materials, and procedures prior to the execution of work.

Jointly design and build maintenance planning schedules as required.

Efficient execution of work and continuously improve execution performance.

Identify all risks associated with any assigned work prior to execution.

Record of pertinent work order information to support a culture of reliability and continuous improvement (failure reporting, work method improvements, work activity duration, request for master data changes, lessons learned, etc.)

Responsible for close-out / completion of the work in compliance with the Control of Work Standards, including the clean-up of work sites and the returning of unused materials to the storeroom.

Communicate job progress to the Maintenance Team Leader to ensure productivity and maximize wrench time when there is inefficient planning or a break in the schedule.

A minimum of a High School Diploma or equivalent

Completion of a 2 - 4 year apprenticeship program or technical degree within core craft

Experience in the petrochemical, manufacturing or related industry; or military experience with a military occupational specialty / rate in a instrumentation or related discipline.

Knowledge of Hazardous Area Locations requirements

Basic knowledge of Measurement Safety

Strong health, safety, environmental and regulatory compliance record

The willingness and ability to successfully complete a fitness for duty assessment

The willingness and ability to serve as a member of an emergency response team

A fitness for duty assessment and serve as a member of an emergency response team

Must possess a TWIC Card (Transportation Workers Identity Credential)

Knowledge of Microsoft Office applications (Word, Excel, PowerPoint and Outlook)

Knowledge of common operations readiness elements is also preferred

Strong team working skills, along with experience working with engineers and multidisciplinary teams

Willing to work 12 hour shifts on rotation 14 &14 shift offshore in the Gulf of Mexico

This offshore position, based on our assets off the coast of Louisiana, requires you to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 before your official start date. Unless granted an accommodation during the application process from the vaccination requirement, you will be required to provide evidence of your vaccination status prior to hire

The Measurement Technician is responsible for performing safe delivery of maintenance work on facility. You will be a member of a multi-discipline team, maintaining the process and utilities systems in a safe and efficient manner. The main purpose of this position is to ensure availability and reliability of the facility, measurement devices and final control elements.



