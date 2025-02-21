Maintenance Technician Measurement

This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Operations Group



Job Description:

Role Synopsis

Reporting to Measurement Lead Technician, the Measurement Technician has an important and integral role in the safe and optimised operation of the Khazzan field.



This professional is crucial in ensuring that the facility Systems operates safely and efficiently, maintaining optimal performance and minimizing risks.



The role presents a rare opportunity to be part of an established, existing and successful operating centre, which aspires to the highest operating standards, comparable with the best of BP facilities worldwide.

The role will be based at the Khazzan onshore gas processing facility.

Key Accountabilities:

Diagnose and troubleshoot complex system issues.

Participate in installation, testing, and commissioning of process metering and Analysers systems.

Good understanding of metering and Analysers equipment’s functionality and coordinate with vendors.

Analyse and identify opportunities for system optimization and implement improvements within safety and operational guidelines.

Maintain comprehensive understanding of automation systems.

Maintain clear and concise communication with team members, operations, engineering, and other technical teams.

Collaborate effectively to identify and implement solutions for optimizing measurement and analysis processes.

Coordinate with planning/scheduling for 6WK and 2WK working plans and schedules.

Essential Education

Minimum Diploma, NVQ3, City and Guilds or equivalent qualification in a suitable measurement or Instrument and control discipline

Essential Experience and Job Requirements

Omani National

At least 7 years’ experience in a measurement or Instrument and control discipline role with an operating asset.

Full CompEx accreditation.

Experience in Isolation and reinstatement of metering equipment.

Experience in a maintenance role with an operating asset.

Experience of a gas, oil or petrochemical processing plant.

Experience in working as part of a multi-discipline maintenance team.

Experience with control of work processes, safety regulations, and HSSE best practices.

Demonstrated commitment to coaching and training team members in a diverse environment.

Open and flexible work attitude with a strong focus on teamwork.

Desirable Criteria:

Experience and knowledgeable with flow measurement technologies including various flow computing and liquid flow metering systems, gas metering technologies and Environmental monitoring system (CEMS, PEMS and AAQMS).

Experience of developing equipment specific maintenance plans.

Experience of condition-based monitoring techniques.

Experience of coaching and developing staff within competency management framework.

Experience in maintenance planning and scheduling tools



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Control of Work, Cost-conscious decision-making, Maintenance general, Procedures and practices, Reliability general, Risk Management, Safety Leadership, Turnaround general



Legal Disclaimer:

