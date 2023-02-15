Maintenance Technician - Mechanical

Job summary

At bp, we ‘re reimagining energy and so could you. To continue to deliver the energy the world needs, we need driven talent to join us in our offshore operations. Our offshore technicians play a key role in maintaining our offshore operations. Together, they tackle challenging issues and come up with valuable solutions that help us reach our net zero ambition. So, if you are searching for a job that will satisfy your career aspirations in a supportive environment, we might have just the right opportunity for you!



*Apply now! We will begin to review applications in the coming future and will reach out to selected candidates for next steps.



The Mechanical Technician is responsible for performing safe delivery of maintenance work on facility. It’s a member of a multi-discipline team, maintaining the process and utilities systems in a safe and efficient manner.



Key Accountabilities

Follow all safety, environmental and regulatory rules applicable to facility and completes Control of Work (CoW) requirements daily

Responsible for identifying and knowing the tools, materials, and procedures prior to the execution of work

Maintain daily recording of pertinent work order information (planner feedback, technical history, failure reporting, time, request for master data changes, lessons learned, etc.)

Perform Work Management processes and standards within planning activities and supervising the agreed upon Key Performance Indicators

Adhere to a culture of reliability and continuous improvement

Understand and allign with the Management of Change (MoC) process for all procedural, equipment or process changes as needed

Ensure shift and crew-change handovers are accurately recorded in the appropriate log and in compliance with the Guidance and Shift Handovers

Act as member of the emergency response team and align with the responsibilities assigned as defined in the Emergency Response Plan

Participate in emergency response exercises to ensure a full understanding of the process and procedures



Education

A minimum of a High School Diploma or equivalent.

Completion of a 2 - 4-year apprenticeship program or technical degree within core craft



Essential Requirements

Experience as a mechanic/millwright in the petrochemical or related industry; or military experience with a military occupational specialty / rate in a mechanical or related discipline.

The willingness and ability to work in small/confined places, as well as work on high platforms, walk on high elevation grating and walk up and down steps

Comfortable riding in a helicopter or boat over Gulf of Mexico waters for extended periods and be transferred to/from a boat via personnel basket swung by a crane with or without reasonable accommodations

The willingness and ability to successfully complete a fitness for duty assessment.

The willingness and ability to serve as a member of an emergency response team.

Must possess a TWIC Card (Transportation Workers Identity Credential



Desirable criteria

Basic to advanced knowledge of machinery and systems that support oil and gas process flows. or military experience with a military occupational specialty / rate in a related discipline.



Other requirements

Willing to work 12 - hour shifts on rotation 14&14 shift offshore in the Gulf of Mexico

This offshore position, based on our assets off the coast of Louisiana, requires you to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 before your official start date. Unless granted an accommodation during the application process from the vaccination requirement, you will be required to provide evidence of your vaccination status prior to hire.

At bp, we ‘re reimagining energy and so could you. Working offshore at bp is the place to truly drive change. Our people develop hydrocarbon resources, deliver projects, operate refineries as well as oil and gas production assets. Join us and make a difference!



