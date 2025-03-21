Site traffic information and cookies

  Home
  Careers
  Jobs at bp
  Maintenance Technician (Metering)

Maintenance Technician (Metering)

  • Location United Kingdom - Offshore
  • Travel required No travel is expected with this role
  • Job category Operations Group
  • Relocation available This role is not eligible for relocation
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code RQ093373
  • Experience level Entry
Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations


Job Family Group:

Operations Group


Job Description:

Production & Operations (P&O)

A career in production & operations is an opportunity to help shape the future of bp. As part of the team, you’ll apply digital technologies and an agile mindset as we transform our operating assets in pursuit of our net zero ambition. You’ll also help to develop hydrocarbon resources, delivering transformative projects and growing your talent in all kinds of new and rewarding ways within the operational heart of bp.

Maintenance Technician - Measurement executes technically defensible measurement practices and processes according to the BP Measurement Standard Operating Procedures, asset specific Measurement Operations Plans, PHA/M&A documents, and regulatory requirements.

The Maintenance Technician - Measurement inspects, calibrates, troubleshoots, and maintains measurement equipment within the production, allocation, and custody transfer measurement systems.

The Maintenance Technician - Measurement delivers safe, efficient, effective, and accurate production and allocation measurement systems ensuring measurement reliability for the Region.

Key Responsibilities:

  • Inspection and calibration of environmental, custody transfer and allocation measurement points

  • Maintain and troubleshoot measurement systems

  • Complete, file and maintain field test calibration reports and logbook entries

  • Troubleshoot and repair measurement equipment and instrumentation

  • Perform allocation/sales gas and liquid sampling

  • Perform master meter proving

  • Assist in troubleshooting measurement balances and discrepancies

  • Initiate and / or complete Maintenance Orders (MOs) in SAP

  • Raise permits and act as performing authority as appropriate

  • Conduct daily monitoring checks and validation of production data

  • Ensure all measurement related work is performed and documented monthly

  • Attend factory acceptance testing as required

  • Manage logistics onsite in respect of re-certification of test and field equipment

  • Assisting auditors and other THIRD PARTIES during site visits

  • Assist with shutdown/startup activities

  • Assist with measurement and mis-measurement reporting

  • Spares procurement

  • Liaise with onshore support personnel and asset personnel

  • Witness/acceptance during specialist activities

  • Conduct pertinent site surveys

  • Witness specialist calibrations

  • Emission stack sampling

  • Local measurement operation planning and control

  • Assist in compiling of asset production reports

  • Provide appropriate training for onsite personnel

  • Review, improve, or develop work orders by working with Area planners ensuring all measurement activities have appropriate maintenance orders in SAP

  • Maintain appropriate competencies to Scottish Vocational Qualification level or equivalent to ensure safe execution of the WORK. Onshore Measurement & Analyser Engineering WORK

Experience and job requirements:

  • Measurement experience in Oil & Gas industry

  • SVQ Level 3

  • HNC

Why Join our team?

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity.

We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and others benefits.

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future. Apply now! 


Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role


Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation


Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working


Skills:

Control of Work, Cost-conscious decision-making, Maintenance general, Procedures and practices, Reliability general, Risk Management, Safety Leadership, Turnaround general


Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.

