Maintenance Technician

Job summary

Responsible for performing maintenance work associated with the production or refining of oil and gas.

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Operations Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Key Responsibilities

Provides day-to-day management of operational priorities to maintain integrity of the facility.

Ensures maintenance and provides testing of equipment as needed.

Monitors and records all key operational parameters.

Maintains awareness of performance standards and their relevance to process operations, maintenance and performance requirements.

Reports activities that could impact the safe operation of processes and/or systems, including potential process safety and operational optimisation issues.

Ensures all maintenance work is carried out in a safe manner

Effectively follow all qualified unit and company rules, guidelines, and health, safety, security and environmental (HSSE) practices and procedures

Co-ordinates the planning and implementation of maintenance work

Liaises with onshore engineers regarding maintenance issues·

Ensures the effective working of the Permit to Work system

Monitors equipment and systems to ensure that the required performance is maintained

Ensures the plant, processes and equipment are functioning efficiently

Delivers and implements relevant policies in the Operating Management System (OMS).

Complies with BP's Code of Conduct and models BP's Values & Behaviours

Job Duties

Respond to equipment breakdowns and participate in RCFA investigations to determine root cause

Perform preventative maintenance as driven by the work management system and provide quality detail and feedback to work completed and discovered

Perform corrective maintenance using higher order skills including; trouble shooting, analysis, problem solving, critical thinking, diagnostic and reasoning ability.

Provide BPX oversite of contractor work, ensuring compliance with BPX and regulatory requirements

Work with engineering to evaluate maintenance program performance and pursue predictive maintenance analytics.

Maximize production by meeting product specifications, striving for maximum runtime of the facilities, being helpful and a positive influence, and interacting effectively with other work disciplines, teams, and team members

Seek knowledge in and encourage the use of new technology to further optimize facilities’ availability and reliability.

Maintain and repair instrumentation for a gas & oil treating and water injection facilities including large electric-driven compressors, heater treaters and stabilizers, TEG dehydration units, water injection pumps, separation, LACT skids, and product tankage.

Provide positive leadership while being a team player

Share knowledge with co-workers and strive to meet personal and company business goals and objectives

Take an active role in the Process Safety Management program and the DOT pipelines



Essential criteria and qualifications:

5 years in oil and gas or related industry

Minimum high school diploma or equivalent

Experience with work management systems

Proficiency with mechanical equipment and automation/instrumentation systems

Experience as a Senior IE technician responsible for electrical, instrumentation, and controls equipment in an industrial facility.

A willingness to try new approaches and follow through on commitments.

Self-motivated individual who can deliver accurate, quality work with minimal supervision.

Strong attention to detail and accuracy.

Location: This role will support the Midstream facilities near Orla, TX.

Rotational Position 14/14

We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. How much do we pay (Base)? $83,746- $114,468

*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

