Maintenance Technician

Job summary

A career in productions & operations is an opportunity to help shape the future of bp. As part of the team, you’ll apply digital technologies and an agile mindset as we transform our operating assets in pursuit of our net zero ambition. You’ll also help to develop hydrocarbon resources, delivering transformative projects and growing your talent in all kinds of new and rewarding ways within the operational heart of bp. At bp, we are now looking for Electrical Technicians, to support our North Sea operating assets. Please note this is a pooled recruitment campaign for a number of positions across our North Sea Offshore facilities.

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Operations Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Key Accountabilities expected from role:

In more detail, as an Electrical Technician, some of the key accountabilities will be:



Demonstrate HSE leadership within the maintenance team.

Ability to work closely with all other trades and departments to ensure safe and reliable operations.

For following and full compliance with all safety, environmental and regulatory rules applicable and Control of Work requirements.

For identifying and knowing the tools, materials, and procedures prior to the execution of work.

For supporting maintenance planning.

As the maintenance work Performing Authority to conduct a walk-down of the proposed equipment isolations prior to any work commencing.

For efficient execution of work and continuously improve execution performance.

For identifying all risks associated with any assigned work prior to execution of the work and for the safe and efficient execution of the work.

For recording of pertinent work order information to support a culture of reliability and continuous improvement (failure reporting, work method improvements, work activity duration, request for master data changes, lessons learned, etc.

For close-out / completion of the work in compliance with the Control of Work Standards, including the clean-up of work sites and the returning of unused materials to the storeroom.

To communicate job progress to the MTL to ensure productivity and maximize wrench time when there is inefficient planning or a break in the schedule.

For delivering safe, quality and reliable maintenance in alignment with BP values.

Ability to attain Responsible Electrical Person Status for allocated asset.

Operation and maintenace of all HV / LV Electrical network systems and equipment.

Essential Education:

Tertiary/vocational education in technical discipline or other relevant qualifications.

Essential experience and job requirements:

It would also be essential that you have:

Recognized Electrical apprenticeship.

Very strong post apprenticeship experience working in gas, oil or petrochemical processing plant.

Experience in operation and maintenance of HV / LV electrical networks.

Experience in HV / LV power generation including Gas Turbines & diesel driven generators.

Experience in HV / LV isolations.

Experience in HV / LV Protection relays.

Experience in UPS systems.

Experience in CompEx.

Knowledge of permit to work, operations integrity, planning and risk assessments.

Experience in performance improvement programmes.

Experience in working with vendors and performance feedback.

Demonstrated ability troubleshooting within discipline.

Willingness to work at heights or in confined space.

Ability to work in plant locations that may be remote (on/offshore) or require special transportation requirements (e.g. helicopter, marine vessel, rotational work, etc.).

Why join our team?

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many other benefits!



Travel Requirement

Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Control of work, Cost-conscious decision-making, Maintenance general, Procedures and practices, Reliability general, Risk Management, Safety Leadership, Turnaround general



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.