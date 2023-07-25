Maintenance Technician

A career in productions & operations is an opportunity to help shape the future of bp. As part of the team, you’ll apply digital technologies and an agile mindset as we transform our operating assets in pursuit of our net zero ambition. You’ll also help to develop hydrocarbon resources, delivering transformative projects and growing your talent in all kinds of new and rewarding ways within the operational heart of bp. At bp, we are now looking for Electrical Technicians, to support our North Sea operating assets. Please note this is a pooled recruitment campaign for a number of positions across our North Sea Offshore facilities.
Entity:Production & Operations
Operations Group
Job Family Group:
A career in productions & operations is an opportunity to help shape the future of bp. As part of the team, you’ll apply digital technologies and an agile mindset as we transform our operating assets in pursuit of our net zero ambition. You’ll also help to develop hydrocarbon resources, delivering transformative projects and growing your talent in all kinds of new and rewarding ways within the operational heart of bp.
Job Summary:
Job Description:
Key Accountabilities expected from role:
In more detail, as an Electrical Technician, some of the key accountabilities will be:
Essential Education:
Essential experience and job requirements:
It would also be essential that you have:
Why join our team?
We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.
There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many other benefits!
Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Control of work, Cost-conscious decision-making, Maintenance general, Procedures and practices, Reliability general, Risk Management, Safety Leadership, Turnaround general
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.