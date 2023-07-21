Maintenance Technician

Job summary

We are seeking a highly motivated, adaptable individual with a growth mindset who enjoys a dynamic, hands on, field-based work environment. The successful candidate will be responsible for working in the Permian business unit with other teams to maintain and troubleshoot static mechanical equipment: Piping, Separators, Valves, Storage Tanks, and Flowlines. The specialist will take a systematic approach to maintenance and will work to track and eliminate repeat failures. The specialist will work with central teams as well as other business units to upgrade existing systems to improve reliability and to enhance capabilities. Working with facilities engineers, they will need to plan and execute field-wide corrective maintenance activities aligned with prioritization driven by HSE and production optimization.

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Operations Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Job Duties

Accountable for coordinating mechanical labor and material resources for all mechanical corrective maintenance

Responsible for executing modification work in alignment with engineering specifications approved through Management of Change (MOC) process with completion of Pre-Startup Safety Reviews (PSSRs)

Drive performance and reduce cycle-time for safety critical and emission reducing activities

Complete as-built redlines with engineering support for MOC documentation closeout

Execute work management process in alignment with WMS prioritization guidance

Responsible for safety performance of third-party resources working under direct supervision

Safely delivering projects such as surface artificial lift installs, compression optimization, facility retrofits.

Embed a culture of operating discipline and quality assurance.

Participate in investigations and integrate lessons learned for project specific applicability

Complete material procurement activities in alignment with procurement, supply chain, and COPAS guidelines

Adhere strictly to BPX control of work (COW) and task risk assessment requirements

Share knowledge with co-workers and strive to meet personal and company business goals and objectives

Work effectively with MTL to manage project spend in alignment with cost targets

Essential criteria and qualifications:

7 years minimum experience in oil and gas or similar industry

High School Diploma or GED

2 years of project management experience with emphasis on driving activity execution

Track record of success in a dynamic work environment

Embraces change and fosters innovation while maintaining rigorous processes

We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. How much do we pay (Base)? $66,000 - $120,000



*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.



Travel Requirement

Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.