Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. Maintenance Technician

Maintenance Technician

Maintenance Technician

  • Location United States of America - Texas - Odessa, United States of America - Texas - Orla
  • Travel required Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role
  • Job category Operations Group
  • Relocation available This role is not eligible for relocation
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code RQ066608
  • Experience level Entry
Apply Search all jobs at bp

Job summary

We are seeking a highly motivated, adaptable individual with a growth mindset who enjoys a dynamic, hands on, field-based work environment. The successful candidate will be responsible for working in the Permian business unit with other teams to maintain and troubleshoot static mechanical equipment: Piping, Separators, Valves, Storage Tanks, and Flowlines. The specialist will take a systematic approach to maintenance and will work to track and eliminate repeat failures. The specialist will work with central teams as well as other business units to upgrade existing systems to improve reliability and to enhance capabilities. Working with facilities engineers, they will need to plan and execute field-wide corrective maintenance activities aligned with prioritization driven by HSE and production optimization.

Entity:

Production & Operations


Job Family Group:

Operations Group


Job Summary:

We are seeking a highly motivated, adaptable individual with a growth mindset who enjoys a dynamic, hands on, field-based work environment. The successful candidate will be responsible for working in the Permian business unit with other teams to maintain and troubleshoot static mechanical equipment: Piping, Separators, Valves, Storage Tanks, and Flowlines. The specialist will take a systematic approach to maintenance and will work to track and eliminate repeat failures. The specialist will work with central teams as well as other business units to upgrade existing systems to improve reliability and to enhance capabilities. Working with facilities engineers, they will need to plan and execute field-wide corrective maintenance activities aligned with prioritization driven by HSE and production optimization.


Job Description:

Job Duties

  • Accountable for coordinating mechanical labor and material resources for all mechanical corrective maintenance
  • Responsible for executing modification work in alignment with engineering specifications approved through Management of Change (MOC) process with completion of Pre-Startup Safety Reviews (PSSRs)
  • Drive performance and reduce cycle-time for safety critical and emission reducing activities
  • Complete as-built redlines with engineering support for MOC documentation closeout
  • Execute work management process in alignment with WMS prioritization guidance
  • Responsible for safety performance of third-party resources working under direct supervision
  • Safely delivering projects such as surface artificial lift installs, compression optimization, facility retrofits.
  • Embed a culture of operating discipline and quality assurance.
  • Participate in investigations and integrate lessons learned for project specific applicability
  • Complete material procurement activities in alignment with procurement, supply chain, and COPAS guidelines
  • Adhere strictly to BPX control of work (COW) and task risk assessment requirements
  • Share knowledge with co-workers and strive to meet personal and company business goals and objectives
  • Work effectively with MTL to manage project spend in alignment with cost targets

Essential criteria and qualifications:

  • 7 years minimum experience in oil and gas or similar industry
  • High School Diploma or GED
  • 2 years of project management experience with emphasis on driving activity execution
  • Track record of success in a dynamic work environment
  • Embraces change and fosters innovation while maintaining rigorous processes

We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. How much do we pay (Base)? $66,000 - $120,000 


*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.  


Travel Requirement

Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role


Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation


Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working


Skills:


Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company.  We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.).  If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy.  This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.

Apply Search all jobs at bp