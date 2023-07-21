Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

This position is for a current experienced maintenance technician in the Eagle Ford business unit. This individual will need to have experience in onshore oil and gas operations particularly around delivering field level expertise with respect to day-to-day operations and construction/maintenance activities at onshore oil and gas well pads. They will be required to lead and supervise roustabout crews, PSV, and safety system testing crews, weed maintenance crews, crane operations, gas lift/wellhead compression commissioning, rod lift/pumping unit installations/maintenance and general day to day field level production activities. This individual will also focus on activities associated with larger project work such as flare safety upgrades, tank battery reconfigurations, pipeline tie-ins, well site simplification and cooler removals. This individual will need to be located in the San Antonio, Texas area.

Production & Operations



Operations Group



Key accountabilities:

Health, Safety, Security & Environmental oversight to ensure a safe and environmentally sound operation.

Daily operations in Eagle Ford asset, including well, equipment, and facility troubleshooting.

Management of contractor work

Complete required BP training.

Comfortable administratively working in SCADA systems.

Utilize and ensure compliance of all essential operating procedures and practices for the construction/maintenance discipline.

Essential Education:

A minimum of a High School diploma or equivalent.

Vocational construction/maintenance education or 5+ years equivalent experience.

E ssential experience and job requirements:

Proven ability to work within a distributed team.

Ability to lead problem solving.

Proven ability to consult and coordinate on company wide solutions to local problems.

Experience of working with construction/maintenance focused roustabout crews.

Experience managing roustabout crews performing construction/maintenance activities on upstream, onshore oil and gas well sites.

Proven ability to investigate root causes of problems and implementations of solutions to prevent future occurrence.

Desirable criteria and qualifications

Oil and gas or equivalent industry experience preferred.

Construction/Maintenance experience upstream onshore oil and gas preferred.

We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. How much do we pay (Base)? $66,000 - $120,000



*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.



Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is not available for remote working



Control of work, Cost-conscious decision-making, Maintenance general, Procedures and practices, Reliability general, Risk Management, Safety Leadership, Turnaround general



