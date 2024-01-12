This role is not eligible for relocation

Negligible travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Operations Group



Job Summary:

The Maintenance Technician is responsible for the management and coordination of planning and scheduling, safety critical equipment (SCE) testing, vendor payments and purchase orders, special projects, and construction oversight.



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities:

Effectively follow all qualified unit and company rules, guidelines, and health, safety, security and environmental (HSSE) practices and procedures.

Perform as BPX representative for construction and project activities.

Ensure completion of mechanical integrity, i.e. SCE(safety critical) inspections and oversee or perform PM’s within identified timeframe.

Responsible for adhering to a culture of reliability and continuous improvement· Responsible for identifying all risks associated with any assigned work prior to execution.

Responsible for supporting planning development of maintenance plans and projects to include work pack development.

Responsible for identifying improvement opportunities and basic defect elimination in the day to day execution of work

Responsible for daily recording of pertinent work order information (failure reporting, improvements, time, request for master data changes, lessons learned, etc.)

Ability to interpret technical drawings· Complies with BP’s Code of Conduct and models BP’s Values & Behaviours.

Effectively follow all qualified unit and company rules, guidelines, and health, safety, security and environmental (HSSE) practices and procedures.

Essential experience and job requirements:

Ability to interpret technical drawings.

High School Diploma or GED equivalent is required.

Experience in SAP.

Experience managing contractors and overseeing construction activities.

Ability to test and troubleshoot instrumentation.

Responsibilities:

Responsible for adhering to a culture of reliability and continuous improvement

Responsible for identifying all risks associated with any assigned work prior to execution.

Responsible for supporting planning development of maintenance plans

Responsible for identifying improvement opportunities and basic defect elimination in the day to day execution of work

Responsible for completing all work, especially regulatory compliance work and SCE PM’s, as planned.

Responsible for daily recording of pertinent work order information (failure reporting, improvements, time, request for master data changes, lessons learned, etc.)

Complies with BP’s Code of Conduct and models BP’s Values & Behaviours.



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.