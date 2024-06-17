Entity:

A career in productions & operations is an opportunity to help shape the future of bp. As part of the team, you’ll apply digital technologies and an agile approach as we transform our operating assets in pursuit of our net zero ambition. You’ll also help to develop hydrocarbon resources, delivering transformative projects and growing your talent in all kinds of new and exciting ways within the operational heart of bp. At bp, we are now looking for Maintenance Trainee Technicians , to support our North Sea operating assets. Please note this is a pooled recruitment campaign for a number of positions across our North Sea Offshore facilities.

Key Responsibilities:

The Trainee Maintenance Technician is a developmental role in which you would specialise either as an Electrical, Instrument or Mechanical Technician.

Complete all mandatory HSE Compliance training, relevant technical training and generic/site-specific competency assessments for the role of the Maintenance Technician. Actively participate in BP safety systems and contribute to the safety culture on the asset.

Deliver safe, reliable maintenance in line with BP HSE and Operating Discipline expectations.

Communicate effectively on job progress and status with the Maintenance Team leader and with others on the asset as required – Control Room, Peers, Colleagues, Mentors and Management.

Perform basic fault finding and return to service duties on equipment and devices.

Become conversant with BP’s Maintenance Management System – SAP PM and ensure work orders are signed off and raised accurately in line with training and guidance.

Carry out maintenance in line with Planned Maintenance Routines and/or corrective Work Order’s and on completion identify areas of improvement to continuously improve maintenance execution on the asset.

Support the asset reliability culture through high quality failure reporting, issue identification, work method improvements and lessons learned.

Deliver full compliance with all Control of Work requirements for the role. This will include becoming a Performing Authority in the site permit to work system. This will allow the candidate to demonstrate hazard recognition on tasks to be carried out, ensuring the risk assessment is suitable to the task, which will enable safe and efficient execution of the work.

Essential requirements:

Relevant Electrical, Instrument or Mechanical experience core to the role in either an offshore environment or an industry where skills could be transferred to working offshore.

HNC or equivalent S/NVQ Level 3 or equivalent

Good understanding of safety management in an operational/industrial environment.

Able to demonstrate a personal commitment to safety.

Willingness to work offshore

Why Join our team?

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity.

We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and others benefits.

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future. Apply now!