Trading & Shipping



Operations Group



Archaea Energy, a leader in the landfill gas to energy industry has an opening for our Maintenance Technician position at our Assai Plant in Dunmore, PA! We convert landfill gas, collected at the landfill, into pipeline quality natural gas (High Btu or Renewable Natural Gas). The Maintenance Technician is responsible for performing highly skilled mechanical, electrical, electronic and instrumentation work in the installation, repair, and maintenance of Plant equipment, including but not limited to: solving, rigging, maintaining and repairing boilers, pumps, engines, electric motors, fans, compressors, piping, valves, filters, traps, vaporizers, heat exchangers, gas meters, gas and fire detection equipment.

The Maintenance Technician must be qualified in accordance with the plant training manual, understand all aspects of the Facility maintenance and must demonstrate their capability to perform the position essential functions.

Monday-Friday 6am-4pm, requires on-call 24/7 on a rotating basis. The schedule is subject to change per business needs and management discretion.

We work closely with the operations team in the solving, installation, maintenance, and repair of plant equipment.

Repair, replace, and adjust malfunctioning equipment to restore accurate operating condition specified in regulations and repair manuals.

Responsible for the general upkeep and maintenance of all facilities and equipment as needed.

Tests and calibrates, to established industry standards, equipment such as pressure and temperature transmitters, valve positioners, pneumatic controller, electronic controllers, pressure and temperature switches and other process control equipment.

Records equipment readings, interprets abnormal readings and alarms to take pre-designated corrective action including activation of emergency equipment and procedures.

Performs equipment inspections to ensure that the equipment is safely maintained and operable; performs related testing and repair as needed.

Performs work orders for inspections and both preventive and corrective maintenance per company procedures.

Supervises spare parts' inventory while reporting deficiencies for restock and reorder.

Has the ability to study manufacturers provided equipment documentation and accordingly perform maintenance and repairs of such equipment.

High School Diploma or equivalent.

Three years related Mechanical work experience

Understands and can trouble-shoot VFD drives, RTD temperature controllers, and other PLC/computer-based systems.

Overtime maybe required to meet various business needs.

Must possess ability to read and interpret operations and safety manuals, analyze, and apply basic solving and repair techniques on plant equipment.

Ability to work independently with minimum supervision.

Must possess a valid driver’s license.

DOT Drug Test and Drug and Alcohol History Check required.

Archaea Energy offers a competitive salary commensurate with applicable work experience and a complete benefits package which includes: medical, dental, vision, life insurance programs, a 401K plan, and an incentive program. Visit our website at www.archaeaenergy.com.

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is not available for remote working



Control of Work, Cost-conscious decision-making, Maintenance general, Procedures and practices, Reliability general, Risk Management, Safety Leadership, Turnaround general



