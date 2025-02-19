Maintenance Technician

This role is not eligible for relocation

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Operations Group



Job Description:

Job Profile Summary:

We are seeking a highly motivated, adaptable individual with a growth mindset who enjoys a dynamic, hands on, field-based work environment. The successful candidate will be responsible for working in the Eagle Ford business unit with other teams to maintain and troubleshoot static mechanical equipment: Piping, Separators, Valves, Storage Tanks, and Flowlines. The technician will take a systematic approach to maintenance activities both preventative and corrective and will work to track and eliminate repeat failures. The technician will work with operations and central teams as well as with other business units to upgrade existing systems to improve reliability and to enhance capabilities. Working with facilities engineers, they will need to plan and execute field-wide corrective maintenance activities aligned with prioritization driven by HSE and production optimization.

Key Accountabilities:

Respond to equipment breakdowns and participate in RCFA investigations to determine root cause.

Perform preventative maintenance as driven by the work management system and provide quality detail and feedback to work completed and discovered.

Perform corrective maintenance using higher order skills including trouble shooting, analysis, problem solving, critical thinking, diagnostic and reasoning ability.

Provide BPX oversite of contractor work, ensuring compliance with BPX and regulatory requirements.

Works with engineering to evaluate maintenance program performance and pursue predictive maintenance analytics.

Seek knowledge in and encourage the use of new technology to further optimize facilities’ availability and reliability.

Maintain and repair engines, compressors and pumps for a gas & oil treating and water injection facilities including gas driven compressors, large electric-driven compressors, heater treaters and stabilizers, TEG dehydration units, water injection pumps, separation, LACT skids, instrument air skids and product tankage.

Essential Education and qualifications:

5 years’ experience in upstream, onshore oil and gas.

Minimum high school diploma or equivalent.

Experience with work management systems (SAP, Maximo, or similar).

Proficiency working with mechanical equipment and automation/instrumentation systems on upstream oil and gas well facilities.

Experience working with rotating equipment (pumps, gas driven and electric compressors, etc.…) on upstream oil and gas well facilities.

Experience working with contract labor crews.

A willingness to try new approaches, listen to others, and follow through on commitments.

Self-motivated individual who can deliver accurate, quality work with minimal supervision.

Strong attention to detail and accuracy.

Responsibilities:

Provides day-to-day management of operational priorities to maintain integrity of the facility.

Maintains awareness of performance standards and their relevance to process operations, maintenance and performance requirements.

Reports activities that could impact the safe operation of processes and/or systems, including potential process safety and operational optimization issues.

Complies with BP's Code of Conduct and models BP's Values & Behaviors.

Provides day-to-day management of operational priorities to maintain integrity of the facility.

Reports activities that could impact the safe operation of processes and/or systems, including potential process safety and operational optimization issues.

Delivers and implements relevant policies in the Operating Management System (OMS).

Ensures all maintenance work is carried out in a safe manner.

Co-ordinates the planning and implementation of maintenance work.

Liaises with onshore, office and field-based engineers regarding maintenance issues.

Ensures the effective working of the Permit to Work system.

Monitors equipment and systems to ensure that the required performance is safe and reliable.

Ensures the plant, processes and equipment are functioning efficiently.

Effectively follows all qualified unit and company rules, guidelines, and health, safety, security and environmental (HSSE) practices and procedures.

Ensures maintenance and provides testing of equipment as needed.

Location: Cuero/Victoria, TX

Critical Role Demands:

Lifting Abilities:

Lift with 2 hands from floor to knuckles: 70 lbs x 2 (with 12 sec rest intervals between lifts)

Lift with 2 hands from floor to waist: 70 lbs x 2 (with 12 sec rest intervals between lifts)

Lift with 2 hands from floor to shoulders: 35 lbs x 2 (with 12 sec rest intervals between lifts)

Lift with 2 hands from floor to crown: 35 lbs x 2 (with 12 sec rest intervals between lifts)

Pushing and Pulling Abilities:

Push horizontally with hands placed between waist and mid-chest level to generate a peak force of 120 lbs with two hands x 3

Pull horizontally with hands placed between waist and mid-chest level to generate a peak force of 120 lbs with two hands x 3

Carrying Abilities:

Carry with 1 hand at self-selected height: 70 lbs for a distance of 50 feet x 2; self-paced and with a 60 second rest period between carry tests.

Stair / Ladder Climbing Abilities:

Stair Climb: Climb up and down a total of 30 steps, self-paced

Ladder Climb Test: Climb up and down 8 rungs, self-paced.

Agilities:

Stooping and Twisting: From standing, perform alternate toe touches x 3 to each side, self-paced but continuous. Test recipient should reach toward his/her toes on opposite side as far as possible but actual touching of toes not required

Kneeling: From standing, kneel on one knee, return to full standing and then kneel on opposite knee. Repeat kneeling test x 3, each knee, self-paced but continuous

Sustained Squatting: From standing, lower body into a functional squat position. Hold the squat position for 30 seconds and then stand.

Repetitive Squatting: Repeat squats x 3 reps, self-paced, no hold time at end range.

We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. How much do we pay (Base)? $103,000-$130,000.

*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Control of Work, Cost-conscious decision-making, Maintenance general, Procedures and practices, Reliability general, Risk Management, Safety Leadership, Turnaround general



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.