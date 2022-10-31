Yes - up to 50%

Job summary

Responsible for supporting and delivering the safe operation of processes and systems in line with high HSSE standards, whilst developing technical and analytical capabilities.

Maintenance Technician – Mechanical (Omani National only)



If you join our team, you may have the following responsibilities:

Deliver safe, reliable maintenance aligned with BP’s Values and to participate in safety programs.

Following and full compliance with all safety, environmental and regulatory rules applicable and Control of Work requirements.

Identifying and knowing the tools, materials, and procedures prior to the execution of work.

Supporting maintenance planning and activities execution.

As the maintenance work Performing Authority to conduct a walk-down of the proposed equipment isolations prior to any work commencing.

Efficient execution of work and continuously improve execution performance.

Identifying all risks associated with any assigned work prior to execution of the work and for the safe and efficient execution of the work.

Recording of pertinent work order information to support a culture of reliability and continuous improvement (failure reporting, work method improvements, work activity duration, request for master data changes, lessons learned, etc.)

Close-out / completion of the work in compliance with the Control of Work Standards, including the clean-up of work sites and the returning of unused materials to the storeroom.

Communicate job progress to the Mechanical Supervisor to ensure productivity and maximize wrench time when there is inefficient planning or a break in the schedule.

Delivering safe, quality, and reliable maintenance in alignment with BP values.

Attain required discipline competencies by attending all assigned Cmas Elements and Site Assessments.

Assist on Upcoming Execution Schedule preparation by raising all Control of Work Documentations 14 days in advance.

Efficiently execute unplanned emergent work to minimize production impact and meet agreed plant nomination.

Assist on reviewing Maintenance SMP’s & GMP’s to highlight irrelevant contents spotted during task execution and to propose improvements that allow safe and efficient future execution.

Comply with Operating Discipline Instructions

Effective B2B communication Verbal and by a written Shift Handover highlighting all completed and ongoing maintenance activities and major safety concerns/incidents.

In this role, we have the following requirements:

Open for Omani National Only.

Diploma qualification in Mechanical Field.

Experience in a Mechanical maintenance role with an operating asset as minimum of five years’ experience.

Experience of a Gas, Oil or Petrochemical processing plant.

Experience with control of work processes and safety rules.

Experience in working as part of a multi-discipline maintenance team

