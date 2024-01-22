This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Operations Group



Job Summary:

Grade MResponsible for assisting in the performance of maintenance work associated with the production or refining of oil and gas.



Job Description:

Wij zijn een internationale energie organisatie. Wij hebben 75000 medewerkers in 80 landen, die werken om elke dag licht, warmte en mobiliteit te leveren voor millioenen mensen in de wereld. Onze missie en ambitie is om energie opnieuw uit te vinden en een net zero bedrijf te worden. Wil jij zoals ons in deze uitdagende tijd een duurzaam verschil te maken?

Maintenance Training Coordinator

De maintenance training coordinator draagt zorg voor gericht opgeleid en deskundig personeel op de afdeling maintenance.

Zodat er voldaan wordt aan de gestelde wettelijke en organisatorische opleidingseisen ten einde op een veilige,betrouwbare en milieubewuste wijze onderhoud uitgevoerd kan worden.

Start bij ons als maintenance training coordinator en maak een verschil door:

Het ontwikkelen,leveren en onderhouden van training, manuals en trainingsbeschrijvingen

Plannen en coordineren van alle maintenance trainingactiviteiten.

Opstellen van jaarlijks trainingbudget in coordinatie met P&C(Learning Delivery).

Analyseren/voorgang rapporteren van trainingresultaten en initieren van verbeteracties samen met de vakexperts/trainers/metoren binnen de eigen afdeling.

Bijdragen aan verschillende overlegorganen op het gebied van training.

Assisteren bij: Algemene introductie nieuwe medewerkers, (mede)ontwikkelen van opleidingsplannen ,over trainingsbehoefte bij werving en selectie nieuwe medewerkers.

Controleert naleving van voorschiften en beleid.

Is observator of examinator bij toetsen en examens.

Voor deze positie zoeken wij het volgende:

Minimaal diploma mbo-niveau 4 in een technische richting en bij voorkeur HBO werk-en denk niveau op het gebied van personeelsmanagment/ontwikkeling

Certificaat VCA VOL

Uitstekende contactuele en communicatie vaardigheden

Computer/presentatie Skills (office packet)

Ervaring met ontwikkelen en uitvoeren van trainingen

Interesse?

Laat het ons dan zo snel mogelijk weten. Solliciteer via de apply knop of stuur je sollicitatie met CV naar onze corporate recruiter, Mart Grootenboer via onderstaand e-mail adres of bel hem op onderstaand nummer voor meer informatie.

Corporate recruiter

Mart Grootenboer

📞:+316 517 696 33

📧: mart.grootenboer@bp.com



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

