Wij zijn een internationale energie organisatie. Wij hebben 75000 medewerkers in 80 landen, die werken om elke dag licht, warmte en mobiliteit te leveren voor millioenen mensen in de wereld. Onze missie en ambitie is om energie opnieuw uit te vinden en een net zero bedrijf te worden. Wil jij zoals ons in deze uitdagende tijd een duurzaam verschil te maken?
Maintenance Training Coordinator
De maintenance training coordinator draagt zorg voor gericht opgeleid en deskundig personeel op de afdeling maintenance.
Zodat er voldaan wordt aan de gestelde wettelijke en organisatorische opleidingseisen ten einde op een veilige,betrouwbare en milieubewuste wijze onderhoud uitgevoerd kan worden.
Start bij ons als maintenance training coordinator en maak een verschil door:
Laat het ons dan zo snel mogelijk weten. Solliciteer via de apply knop of stuur je sollicitatie met CV naar onze corporate recruiter, Mart Grootenboer via onderstaand e-mail adres of bel hem op onderstaand nummer voor meer informatie.
Corporate recruiter
Mart Grootenboer
📞:+316 517 696 33
📧: mart.grootenboer@bp.com
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
