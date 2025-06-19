Maintenance and Material Site Coordinator

This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Gas & Low Carbon Energy



Job Family Group:

Operations Group



Job Description:

This role will primarily be responsible for site administration and coordination of parts/ spares for Fowler. Coordination will include purchase requisition, purchase order, goods receipt, and consumption, reordering, warehousing, process warranty claims, etc. They will perform and execute day-to-day activities necessary to support bpWE Maintenance within the bpWE CMMS System. As well as, capture maintenance activities and PM schedules in bpWE CMMS. They will train site team on Maintenance and inventory systems as required.

Experience and job requirements

Requires at least 2 years of experience with site administration in operations and maintenance of wind or energy facilities.

Preferable to have experience with Maintenance discipline, Maintenance Management system and managing inventory.

Demonstrates strong attention to detail.

Strong interpersonal and communication skills.

Values structure and organization.

Responsibilities

Manage the inventory at Fowler from purchase requisitions, warehousing, purchase orders, good receipt, and spares consumption.

Ensure spares quantities are in sync between the Maintenance Management System, Procurement system and physical inventory.

Work with procurement to process warranty claims.

Maintain inventories for spare part and materials necessary for plant maintenance. Work with procurement on an inventory check-out and check-in process.

Responsible for creating and closing Work requests, work order in bpWE CMMS to ensure all maintenance activities are captured in BPWE CMMS.

Responsible for accessing O&M Contractor Maintenance portal to identify daily maintenance activities and log daily work orders in bpWE CMMS.

Responsible for Performance Engineering Operating Events to link maintenance activities with those events where applicable.

Responsible for extracting maintenance data from O&M Contractor systems to capture relevant maintenance information in bpWE CMMS (e.g., Problem description, Asset ID, Work Order type, work order details, Completion notes, labor hours, Spare parts, maintenance checklists, etc.)

Responsible for liaising with O&M Contractors to address incomplete/ missing data to ensure accurate maintenance records are in bpWE CMMS.

This position is responsible for working with site team to ensure safe and compliant power plant operations of a wind farm.

Daily work order creation for POD dashboard

Work order closeouts and daily parts consumption

Managing parts inventory

Ensure are available on site – working with procurement and vendors

Assist with system clean up

Assist with day to day operations and work with team to ensure they have the correct parts

Maintain a safe environment in the warehouse

As required, support coordination with engineering staff for root cause investigations of site-specific technical issues

Support other site operations projects assigned by site leadership or others.

Work under direct supervision of site leadership and perform other wind farm duties as assigned.

How much do we pay (Base Pay)? ($75,000.00 - $88,000.00 (Minimum & Maximum)) *Note that the pay range listed for this position is a genuinely expected and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.



This position is eligible for US Benefits – Core. This position offers paid vacation depending on your years of relevant industry experience and will range from 120 – 240 hours of vacation per year for full time employees (60 - 240 hours of vacation per year for part time employees). You will also be eligible for 9 paid holidays per year and 2 personal choice holidays. You may learn more about how we calculate paid vacation and view our generous vacation and holiday schedules at Core U.S. Benefits. Bp has a parental leave policy as well, which offers up to 8 weeks’ paid leave for the birth or adoption of a child. Learn more by visiting Core U.S. Benefits.



We offer a reward package to enable your work to fit with your life. These offerings include a discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and generous retirement benefits that include a 401k matching program.



As part of bp’s wellbeing package, bp offers access to health, vision, and dental insurance, as well as life and Short-Term Disability and Long-Term Disability. You may learn more about our generous benefits at Core U.S. Benefits.

Why bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity! We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. We offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life, including flexible working options and paid parental leave policy, among others!

bp operates in a hybrid model working 60% from the office and 40% from home.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



