A career in Productions & Operations (P&O) entity is an opportunity to help shape the future of bp. As part of the team, you’ll apply digital technologies and an agile approach as we transform our operating assets in pursuit of our net zero ambition. You’ll also help to develop hydrocarbon resources, delivering transformative projects and growing your talent in all kinds of new and rewarding ways within the operational heart of bp.

About the opportunity:

We are looking for experienced Maintenance and Reliability Discipline Manager to be based in Baku, Azerbaijan responsible for the safe, cost-effective execution of long and short-term reliability strategies across the Region.

The M&R DM will foster excellence in Maintenance & Reliability through effective implementation of technical standards while integrating other disciplines.

The M&R DM acts to foster excellence in team dynamics through role-modelling bp’s beliefs while promoting a positive mindset.

The ideal candidate will have exceptional proven experience in either an internal or external maintenance and engineering management role, or similar, with deep understanding of risk and the ability to make informed judgments in support of business value.

Please note the position will report to Vice President Production AGT (Azerbaijan, Georgia, Türkiye) and is open for national applications only.

About the role:

In more detail, some of your key accountabilities will be to:

Manage a team of direct reports, demonstrating effective leadership to ensure excellence in execution, performance improvement, technical development, direction, and coaching.

Accountable for functional excellence and safety culture across the Maintenance & Reliability team within the region and ensure conformance with set processes, procedures, and workflows.

Accountable for Line Self Verification to maintain appropriate level of OMS conformance

Create and maintain regional Reliability annual and multi-year plan and budget for PDU and PSU, and provides input to regional and global strategy

Responsible for reliability delivery - oversees and drives implementation of plant / equipment reliability strategy and drives performance improvement by KPIs

Drive PEI toolset and PEI common process implementation in a standard way across functions in the region

Accurate and timely reporting of production deferrals (Sherlock, SAP, etc)

Drive production improvement through investigation of production deferrals (conducts/facilitates RCFA’s and CI investigations)

Maintain production critical equipment list & reliability envelopes

Create and maintains equipment monitoring, PM, PdM plan. Monitors asset health and coordinates analysis of PdM and condition monitoring anomalies with operations, and maintenance teams (such as Rotating Equipment/ICE)

Assist in development of metrics and performance manages team & vendors as part of Category Management (incl. optimizes costs)

Ensure all activities undertaken by the Team (or on its behalf) are in compliance with BP and regulatory HSSE standards

Overall management of risk and continuous improvement

Network with MTLs to incorporate condition monitoring and defect elimination solutions

Standardizes GOO reliability practices across all sites and maintenance teams

Member of the global Reliability ELT. Sponsors and takes active part in Reliability related CoPs towards improved experience sharing

Handles hiring/ firing, succession planning, competence, KPIs, trainings, etc for team

About you:

Bachelor's degree of Science in Engineering

Crucial experience and skills:

15+ years of experience in the manufacturing or Oil & Gas industry

Extensive experience in operations and maintenance in oil and gas production or processing facilities

Experience and proven track record in delivery of all aspects of rotating equipment maintenance and overhaul of rotating machinery

Proven track record of improving rotating equipment reliability and availability in a process facility

Experience with maintenance strategy development and its implementation in an operating facility

Strong HSE and regulatory compliance record

Strong interpersonal skills and experience influencing project teams and contractors

Strong teamwork skills and experience in working in multi-discipline teams

Strong working experience in preventive and predictive maintenance and condition monitoring

Excellent understanding of safety management in processing facility, with a demonstrated personal commitment to safety

Proficiency in Azerbaijani and English language



