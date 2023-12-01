Maintenance and Reliability Engineer TSI

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Production & Operations



Operations Group



bp Technical Solutions India (TSI) centre in Pune, aims to build on bp’s existing engineering and technical strengths to deliver high quality services to its hydrocarbons and new energy businesses worldwide. TSI brings together diverse engineering capability to provide technical services across a range of areas including engineering, maintenance, optimization, data processes, projects and subsurface, to deliver safe, affordable, and lower emission energy, while continuously innovating how we work.The Maintenance and Reliability (M&R) Engineer is responsible for providing maintenance and reliability expertise to projects, including maintenance, inspection, and turnaround activities. The role requires the M&R Engineer to proactively interact multi-disciplines, teams, subfunctions and contractors to systematically resolve problems and apply sound engineering judgement to drive integrated, pragmatic solutions focused on risk management, operating efficiency, defect elimination and standardization.



Review project documentation.

Provides input for the Maintenance Build FTE estimates and the Operation Readiness Plan

Delivers on the technical MB activities:

Asset guidance is incorporated in design and identify the applicable equipment strategy plans

Facilitates Criticality Assessment

Identify condition monitoring requirements

Recommend maintenance training requirements

Validation of EX (explosion proof) register

Review PHSSER and MOC requirements related to MB, and prepare for the start-up assurance review (SUAR)

Develop and assign risk-based reliability strategies for installed equipment, applying Equipment Strategies. The strategies are based on the standard Central process with a standard set of tools to develop the strategy and will require leadership for the development of Job Plans, Planned Maintenance Routines and Maintenance Procedures.

Review the Safety and Environmental Critical performance standards established by Engineering and incorporate the frequency, scope and pass/fail criteria in the preventative maintenance plans.

Provide guidance to spare parts and preservation requirements for equipment prior to purchase orders issuance.

Apply spares analysis to resolve optimum critical (insurance) spares holding and ensure accurate and complete data for spare parts within the CMMS and the purchasing system are established.

Establish the build specification that delivers the intent and value of the project.

Develop preservation strategy.

Ensure that the delivery of the technical content of the maintenance build applies risk-based reliability strategies for installed equipment based on FMECA techniques.

Provide recommendations to spare parts and preservation requirements for equipment.

Provide mentorship into the system acceptance process from project to operations, ensuring maintenance and preservation requirements are met.

Provide system handover support by reviewing commissioning packages and identifying any concerns for maintenance and integrity prior to approval sign-off.

Support region Operations team to deal with transition issues during the start-up.

Participate in maintenance build project retrospectives.

Engineering Degree or equivalent experience in related subject

10+ years of relevant technical field experience

Proven experience working in maintenance (soft barrier- high skilled, hard-working engineers would be considered)

Project Management

Experience with maintenance planning and scheduling tools, control of work and safety processes.

Project Common Practices awareness

Project Information awareness

Maintenance Management Systems such as SAP and Integrity Management tools that incorporates Risk Base inspection

Understanding of RCM and FMEA

The position demands interpersonal and communication skills, technical ability and a strong personal dedication to Health, Safety and Environmental performance.

Ability to engage and work with operations personnel, partners and project contractors /suppliers.

Excellent facilitation skills with ability to communicate effectively with all levels of the project and operations teams.

Experience of materials management

Self-motivation and ability to work both independently and as a productive member of a team

Shift support: Working hours (India standard/12-9 IST) to support Business Partners



Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



This role is eligible for relocation within country



This position is not available for remote working



Artificial Lift, Artificial Lift, Coiled Tubing, Common process for wells activities, Completion and intervention fluids, Completion equipment and accessories, Completion tubing design, Cost-conscious decision-making, Cost Management, Crisis and emergency response management, Electric-line, Equipment integrity assurance, Fracturing and stimulation, Intelligent Completions, Management of change, Multi-lateral wells, OMS and bp requirements, Perforating, Process Safety Management, Rig workovers, Risk Management, Sand control design, Slickline and braided-line, Snubbing and hydraulic workover, Source control for wells {+ 14 more}



