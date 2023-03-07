Site traffic information and cookies

  Home
  Careers
  Jobs at bp
  Maintenance project engineer

Maintenance project engineer

Maintenance project engineer

  • Location France - Paris - Cergy Pontoise
  • Travel required Oui - jusqu&#39;à 50 %
  • Job category Engineering Group
  • Relocation available Non
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 146126BR
  • Experience level Intermediate
Job summary

Grade I Responsible for providing Maintenance engineering support to projects or operations, including maintenance, inspection and turnaround, proactively interacting with other disciplines, teams, subfunctions and contractors to systematically resolve problems and applying basic engineering judgement to deliver integrated, pragmatic solutions focused on risk management, operating efficiency, defect elimination and standardisation.

Le titulaire du poste est responsable :

1. Management de la relation avec les prestataires de service

  • Est le garant du référentiel de gestion des contractants d’Air BP.
  • Il établit un plan d’audit sur site pour évaluer les contractants.
  • S’assure que le choix et la désignation des entreprises extérieures et fournisseurs sont effectués en respectant les règles éthiques de BP.
  • Assure l’adhésion des prestataires au Contrat de maintenance ainsi que l’application des mises à jour de ce Contrat.
  • Etablit et anime une communication claire et ouverte entre les prestataires de maintenance et BP de façon à travailler efficacement ensemble et aide à résoudre les litiges le cas échéant.
  • Fournit l’assurance à BP que les prestataires réaliseront le plan de maintenance et d’entretien de la façon la plus efficace possible dans le strict respect des règles HSSE.
  • Recherche les opportunités qui permettront d’améliorer la relation entre BP et les prestataires.
  • Point focal d’Air BP pour toutes les questions relatives aux programmes de maintenance
2. Planification et mesure des performances des prestataires
  • Est le garant de la performance HSSE des contractants
  • Gère la mise en place et le développement du programme de maintenance
  • Responsable de la définition des plannings de campagnes d’entretien périodique et de la bonne réalisation de ces campagnes
  • Définit un cahier des charges à respecter par les prestataires pour chaque projet
  • Etablissement et négociation avec les prestataires des différents budgets (Opérations exceptionnelles, Maintenance et Coûts d’Organisation).
  • Contrôle et reporte les dépenses de maintenance installations fixes en fonction des budgets approuvés. Fournit mensuellement ces chiffres. Contrôle et suit les dépenses pour les différents petits projets autorisés
  • Anime des réunions d’exploitation mensuel et trimestriels entre les prestataires et BP afin de traiter des différents projets, de mesurer l’avancement du programme de maintenance et résoudre les éventuels problèmes
  • Etablit avec les prestataires leur Performance Contrat annuel (objectifs)
  • Evalue et contrôle la performance des prestataires par rapport aux objectifs pré-définis et aux différents indices de performance. Recommande les améliorations à apporter aux indicateurs de performance.
  • Gère et vérifie mensuellement les rapports de performance des prestataires
  • Passe en revue et agrée avec les prestataires leur notation trimestrielle de performance, lors des réunions d’exploitation.
  • S’assure que les engagements financiers répondent aux règles édictées par BP 2 Projets
3. Projet
  • Gère les projets alloués selon les standards Air BP (MoC, CVP, …)
  • Gère le budget des projets
  • Communique avec les différents parties prenantes internes et externes
Diplôme et Expérience :
Diplôme d’ingènieur
Expérience technique dans le domaine de la maintenance
Polyvalent
Bon contact relationnel
Apte à la négociation avec les sous-traitants
Savoir faire :
Rigueur, esprit analytique, méthodique, bonne connaissance des tableurs, autonomie
Savoir être :
Esprit d'équipe, dynamisme, adaptabilité, esprit de synthèse, capacité à travailler en équipe, influence/persuasion.
Languages :
Anglais : B1-B2

