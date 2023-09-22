This role is not eligible for relocation

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable

Job summary

Bp Georgia is looking for Maintenance/Mechanical Technician who will perform safe, efficient and reliable planned and corrective maintenance delivery for assigned trade(s). This shift-based role with 2 week rotation.

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Operations Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Key accountabilities:

Deliver safe, reliable maintenance aligned with bp’s values and to participate in safety programs.

Following and full compliance with all safety, environmental and regulatory rules applicable and Control of Work requirements.

Identify and knowledge of the tools, materials, and procedures prior to the execution of work.

Support maintenance planning.

As the maintenance work Performing Authority to conduct a walk-down of the proposed equipment isolations prior to any work commencing.

Efficient execution of work and continuously improve execution performance.

Identify all risks associated with any assigned work prior to execution of the work and for the safe and efficient execution of the work.

Record of pertinent work order information to support a culture of reliability and continuous improvement (failure reporting, work method improvements, work activity duration, request for master data changes, lessons learned, etc.)

Close-out/completion of the work in compliance with the Control of Work Standards, including the clean-up of work sites and the returning of unused materials to the storeroom.

Communicate job progress to the MTL to ensure productivity and maximize wrench time when there is inefficient planning or a break in the schedule.

Deliver safe, quality and reliable maintenance in alignment with bp values.

Develop competency Support Operations activities as required by Team Leader (e.g. pigging, CoW, etc.)

Develop multiskilling / multitasking competency as per site TL, or maintenance/campaign TL requirement

Education:

A minimum of a High School Diploma or equivalent or as required by local requirements

Experience:

Maintenance experience in the oil and gas industry, industrial power plants.

Experience in using a computerized maintenance management system.

Familiar with industrial rotating machinery (pumps, gearboxes, diesel engines, gas turbines). Rotating machinery connections and cablings, mechanical seals, heat exchangers.

Familiar with different type valves and their functionality.

Familiar with pipe connections, flanges, gaskets.

Knowledge of the material.

Background knowledge of electrical appliances working principles.

Intermediate English knowledge



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.