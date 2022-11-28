Major Correctives Planner (Onshore Wind)

Job summary

bp' US Onshore Wind Team Operates 9 wind farms in the US and is a key operational arm of our Gas and Low Carbon Energy team. The US Onshore Wind team operates a fleet of over 950 multi branded wind turbines in the US and is highly focused on safe and reliable operations.



This role will be responsible for effective planning of all major corrective activities across all the wind farm portfolio using sound technical and analytical capabilities. The role will efficiently plan work up to 2 years in advance. This planning role will effectively work with interdisciplinary functions to determine the proper scope of each corrective, work with contractors and suppliers to ensure the appropriate components, materials, equipment and resources are deployed to each site at the appropriate time to undertake the corrective repairs in the most efficient and safe way possible, minimizing impaired or lost production and return to service time. The role will be required coordinate input from various data sources and tools as well as interface with multiple other functions in the US Onshore Wind team on a day to day basis. The role will also play a critical role in developing and implementing a measurable contracting solution which will require significant collaboration and close working relationship with the Procurement and Supply Chain Management function.



Use of digital tools and data is critical to success of the role as well having a keen focus The role may also require from time to time to oversee work in the field when operational staff need help.

This position can be located in any of our wind farm locations in: Texas, Colorado, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, or Pennsylvania.

The Major Correctives Planner is responsible for the effective implementation of a major correctives program that focuses on safety, maximizes value to the business, and minimizes lost production. They will document the learnings and processes developed into a 'way we work' document, as well as be the catalyst for change in how major corrective work is performance managed and procured to ensure predicable outcomes and accurate forecasting of both cost and schedule of major corrective work.



Education and Experience

Bachelor's Degree or Technical Diploma preferred and/or 5+ years of maintenance / Wind turbine experience

2+ years of maintenance craftsmen experience in the field environment preferred.

2+ years of maintenance planning experience preferred.

The position demands organizational and interpersonal skills, technical ability and a strong personal dedication to Health, Safety and Environmental performance

Extensive knowledge of how to safely and efficiently execute maintenance work in an industrial environment.

Maintenance planning and scheduling tools, control of work and safety processes.

Maintenance Management Systems.

Condition Monitoring Systems Analytics

Creating work instructions.

Innovative Contract and Contractor Management

Advanced computer skills, including CMMS (SAP/Fiori preferred), Word, Excel, Outlook, Azure Dev Ops and PowerPoint.

Must have excellent communication skills in English

Field Installation / Experience with GE, Vestas, Nordex Platforms is preferred.

Proven History Successful Working with / Collaborating with Contractors

Research and information gathering abilities

Project Management preferred

Able to travel 25% - 50%

Considering Joining bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!