Major Maintenance and Minor TAR Advisor

Production & Operations



Operations Group



The Major Maintenance (MM) Lead Generalist is the single point of accountability for respective MM area performance within their respective scope(s), and is accountable for the MM strategy, maintenance budget, life cycle planning, and continuous improvement. You will act as the liaison with various craft contractors and contractor superintendents to perform needed work.You will be required to exhibit bp’s leadership expectations, acts as a safety and environmental leader within the team. The MM Lead Generalist will also uphold bp values and behaviors and communicates how asset team performance drives delivery of BPW business objectives.



Responsible for health, safety, and environmental performance to achieve the goal of no accidents, no harm to people and no harm to the environment.

Supports the implementation of safety improvement recommendations.

Achieves and adheres to HSE+C goals and policies.

Communicating with the contractors to secure the necessary labor and field supervision to complete planned work.

The implementation of MM strategy and improvement plans.

Providing oversight of emergency non-routine repairs.

Providing on call support, as required, for asset maintenance needs.

Creating a zero overdue culture with the asset team through action validation and MM resource prioritization.

Ensuring on-time completion of maintenance compliance activities, including environmental, integrity and safety critical work.

Adhering to BPW work management processes and C2 Contractor Policy.

Reviewing and approving contractor billing in TRACK, SAP (ZML85).

Developing and organizing work/bid packages and review process.

Closing MOs and notifications.

Facilitating and initiating MOCs for MM program work.

Entering and/or requesting Purchase Orders in SAP/SRM.

Advising engineering and contractors.

Prioritization of subject area engineering activities in support of the MM program (excludes process engineering).

The MM strategy, Unit Health Monitoring (optional), life cycle planning and performance, and reliability recommendation implementation.

The MM budget (partnering with the inspection manager) and understand the bottoms up build, including short and long-term asset needs.

Adhering to the Refining Work Management Practice including backlog management, validation, work prioritization, schedule break-ins, work deferrals and aligning of the maintenance workforce per work process.

On-time completion of compliance driven MM Inspection Work Requests (IWRs).

Collaboration with ASMLs for prioritization of Asset refurbishment.

Regularly performing self-verification of quality control practices of the asset to ensure that key documents, (e.g., BP QC Documentation) are being filled out correctly and submitted in a timely manner.

Ensuring conformance with bolted joint integrity program within the asset.

Determining proper scope definition for repairs and ensure quality constructability reviews of engineering deliverables.

Supporting the contractors, job reps, and Asset Coordinators with the execution of the weekly schedule.

Drive and support: Budget changes (reductions, shifts, etc.). Compliance scope changes (reductions, deferrals, etc.). NCE TAR date changes. MM funding approvals. Routine maintenance backlog work opportunities.



10 years relevant experience

Specific skills and knowledge of maintenance work practices, equipment, and test methods

Strong front line leadership skills, including directing, appraising, counseling, and coaching employees.

Management skills in scheduling, budgeting, and labor requirements

Ability to develop/review maintenance plans and manage multi partnerships.

Demonstrated budget and cost control skills.

Strong Maintenance and Reliability skill and background

Understanding of Reliability principles and tools

Recognizes applicable codes and standards as applied to the maintenance of refining equipment (competent in reading technical drawings)

Understands the union-company labor agreement.

High School Diploma

7 years relevant experience (associate degree) Preferred

7 years refinery maintenance or project related experience (bachelor’s degree) Skills, Knowledge & Behaviors

Bachelor’s degree in related field

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are important, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others! We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



