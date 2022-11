Job summary

About the Role:

Responsible for coordinating the activities of Major Maintenance/Minor Tar team to support the planning, scheduling, and execution of maintenance and reliability activities within the MMX/Minor TAR budget. This includes direction-setting, oversight of work quality, establishment of standards, development and implementation of improvements, upskilling team capabilities to provide mentorship on the best approach to ensure the safety, efficiency, and reliability of plant operations.

Key Accountabilities:

Responsible for health, safety, and environmental performance to achieve the goal of no accidents, no harm to people and no harm to the environment

Develops & mentors Major Maintenance/ Minor TAR Advisors

Acts as champion of the Work Management process, while integrating MMX/Minor TAR team with Routine Maintenance

Accountable for the maintenance budget, planning, scheduling, and execution of Tank TAR, LOPC Program, Civil Structural program, C-1 Asbestos program, CUI program and various small unit outages.

Works with Asset Team to develop MMX/minor Tar strategy to support asset skyline

Validates asset scope for input into central improvement programs

Understands and actions Key Performance Indicators, along with other recommendations to drive performance and implementation of improvements as appropriate.

Support and identification of improvement opportunities related to, Material management, Resource utilization, Quality control, Work history documentation, Reusable task lists library, and budget management

Leading targeted maintenance work outages as required (e.g., emergency unit outages), Providing oversight of emergency non-routine repairs, providing on call support, as required, for asset maintenance needs

Acts as a CAM for Key Contractors

Education

Required:

High School Diploma

Preferred:

Bachelor’s degree in related field

Experience & Job Requirements

Required:

12+ years relevant experience (High School diploma)

Preferred:

7+ years refinery maintenance or project related experience (Bachelor’s degree)

Skills / Proficiencies:

Specific skills and knowledge of maintenance work practices, equipment, and test methods

Strong front line leadership skills, including advising, appraising, counseling, and mentoring employees

Leadership skills in scheduling, budgeting, and staff requirements

Ability to develop/review maintenance plans and manage multi discipline work

Demonstrated budget and cost control skills

Strong Maintenance and Reliability acumen and background

Analyzing Problems/Fixing & Problem Solving: Systematically resolve root cause(s) of problems through questioning and inspecting, and then identify the best course of action to take

Computer Programs—SAP and Primavera

Why join us

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.