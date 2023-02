Job summary

Do you want to join bp's major projects organisation and play a leading role in delivering new energy projects to transform our refineries to Integrated Energy Hubs?



Major Projects Unit Leader



The Unit Leader is responsible for shaping and developing commercial value, project definition, integration and execution planning necessary to enable FID for projects at an Integrated Energy Hub (bp has 7 operated refineries, w. 1.5 mmbd capacity, which will transition to IEHs through a series of New Energy and De-carbonisation projects).

Post FID the UL is accountable for the safe and quality delivery of all project activity up to and including completions, handover, commissioning, and start-up, and then supporting 1st year operations as needed to attain nameplate performance of all projects delivered. The Unit Leader is a member of the refinery Senior Leadership Team and ultimately is accountable to the Projects Operating Base VP and to the Refinery VP.



Candidates are sought for roles in Spain or Australia, but may also considered for deployment to other IEHs or other New Energy Growth Engine major projects elsewhere in the bp portfolio in the future.

In this role You will:

Be responsible for creation of leading-edge safety culture, striving for zero through rigorous application of standards and continuous improvement and learning leading to world-class HSE performance

Lead the P&O project activity, both in Front End Loading (FEL) and in Execution, namely: Asset integration planning, owning the 5-year asset plan (capital execution) Construction Execution for all programmatic activity set (HSE, Quality, Construction to handover, CSU and operations support to nameplate attainment), i.e., Daedalus Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) projects will be delivered as a program Overall Project Leader for all non-program projects, i.e., all discrete projects >$100m, whether bp or JV projects that are not delivered by a centralized program, i.e. Bio-Fuels or IEH Carbon Capture Utilisation and Storage ( CCUS) project that is standalone EPC Project SPA & rep for projects in FEL3 and Execute delivered as Non-Operated Joint Ventures (NOJV) or other forms



What You will need to be successful:

Minimum technical degree qualification, ideally complemented with formal project management training

MBA or post graduate management qualification

Professionally accredited and recognized to an international standard by professional association/s – e.g. APM, PMP, or similar.

Demons trable experience in project management, some of which is in the Oil and Gas, refining Petrochemical, New Energy or Utilities sectors, with a combination of greenfield and brownfield experience.

Previous experience as either Project Leader or Project Director for a project over $500m TIC fully in Execute. Successful candidates will be able to demonstrate best in class delivery of safety leadership, culture, stakeholder management and performance and in attaining right first-time Quality

Understand project governance, self-verification aligned to a major projects common practice

Good business ethics, in depth knowledge of negotiations, contracts, financing & regulatory consenting practice

Excellent leadership and integration skills

Proven ability to work with external suppliers to deliver value effectively with key performing contractors and to internal customers by achieving stringent requirements in HSE and Quality

The achievement of cost and schedule objectives promised at sanction

strong capability in identifying and successfully managing complex stakeholder relationships

Proven risk and performance management capability

Excellent English verbal and written communication skills, Spanish could be an advantage

What can we offer you to electrify your career with us?