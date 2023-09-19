Making Waves - Mentorship Program 2024 (US)

This role is not eligible for relocation

bp Making Waves - Mentorship Program 2024

Are you a woman that has a strong interest in learning and thriving in the energy industry? Do you want to establish relationships with real-world professionals in the maritime space? If your answer to any of these questions is yes, the Making Waves – Mentorship program may be an opportunity for you to cultivate these relationships and provide an introduction to roles with bp. This program is designed exclusively for female students who are in their 3rd and 4th years in school and matches them with a mentor at bp.

Highlights on the program include but not limited to:

Establishing 1:1 relationship with bp employees that work / have worked in the maritime industry

Receive career guidance, advice, and connection to future licensed shipboard officers

Raise and identify gaps in education / experience to achieve future employment

Grow your network within Trading & Shipping organization at bp

Learn about other bp early career programs: bp Summer Internship, Making Waves – Cadetship, and various Trading & Shipping Early Development Programs



Application Process:



Complete the online application by November 3rd, 2023, and if successful, you will be invited to complete a HireVue Video Interview Recording by November 17th, 2023. Applications will be evaluated based on academic record, virtual interview responses, cadet ship experience (if any), demonstrated leadership, community/extracurricular involvement, and interest/knowledge of the energy industry. We will contact successful candidates into the Mentorship Program by mid-December.

To be eligible for the program, students must:

Currently pursuing any license-track, Business, Management, or Engineering degree.

Be eligible to work in the U.S. without sponsorship now AND in the future

Have a graduation date of May 2024 or May 2025



