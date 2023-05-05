Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. M&amp;A Associate Manager

M&amp;A Associate Manager

M&A Associate Manager

  • Location United Kingdom - South East - London
  • Travel required Yes - up to 25%
  • Job category Strategic Planning &amp; Business Development Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 148241BR
  • Experience level Senior
Apply Search all jobs at bp

Job summary

Mergers & Acquisition's anchor role is to provide a center of expertise in executing acquisitions, disposals, joint ventures and asset restructurings within the Group, with a value in excess of US$50 million (book or fair market value). M&A's core expertise lies in its advisory and transactional ability. On the advisory side we have knowledge and experience in investigating and analysing assets and/or businesses to establish sources of value and minimising risks and liabilities. On the transactional front our experience and skills are deployed in assessing the market, pricing and bidding, negotiation, and project management of a transaction to completion. This involves close involvement with Business Groups, Enablers and Integrators internally and numerous external parties including corporates, investment banks, engineering firms, financial investors and advisors. We develop a broader corporate development capability through our access to the internal strategic context and an acute awareness of the evolving external market. M&A works within the Business Groups to evaluate divestment and acquisition options. The M&A team plays a pivotal role in helping bp in the delivery of its Reimagine Energy plans.

As an Associate Manager you can expect to be assigned to one or more Project Managers at any one time to support all aspects of the M&A transaction process. In certain circumstances there may be opportunities for an Associate Manager to work directly with a client business to provide an assurance and support role on smaller transactions. This position is an excellent development opportunity for a motivated individual, exposing the incumbent to a broad range of business issues, and testing her/him frequently in a highly pressured transaction environment. It is an exciting role which provides the successful candidate with an opportunity to be deeply involved in shaping bp’s Reimagine Energy portfolio.

Key Accountabilities:
The Associate Manager's role is to support all aspects of the M&A transaction process by:

  • Interfacing with project teams to gather information to create and maintain Confidential Information Memorandums and Data Rooms, review contracts and develop internal and external relationships. A large portion of the time will be spent on specific projects supporting Project Managers in providing an in-depth knowledge of all aspects of M&A financing, investment banking, as well as the tax, legal, HSE and accounting issues involved in the M&A process.
  • Providing superior analysis in the evaluation of acquisitions, divestments, trades, and joint ventures, to maximize value created, in line with corporate goals and strategies as part of project M&A work or as part of the strategic corporate development role in M&A.
  • Implementing the results of the analysis through interaction and necessary consensus-building with all appropriate company units/groups. This ability to provide solutions for our internal clients is very important.
  • Managing data rooms and associated Q&A processes.
  • Having regular contact with external professionals who may be assisting BP in either project or option deliberation or execution, e.g., banks, engineering firms, lawyers, etc.
  • Supporting the Project Managers during the negotiation stage of an M&A transaction.
Essential Education:
  • Formal qualifications constituting university degrees

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:
  • Candidate must possess superior financial skills. This would include the capability to understand and interpret financial accounts, as well as excellent analytical skills to allow high quality evaluation of business opportunities.
  • Good teamwork and networking skills are key to the role. Most work is undertaken as part of cross-functional teams and the ability to operate independently in a complex, dynamic and demanding environment is a must.
  • Candidate must show excellent drive and initiative alongside with good influencing and strong interpersonal skills.
  • Candidate must have experience in one or more of BP's operating businesses or functions (or external equivalents) and previous commercial experience in a role such as business development, origination, structuring, etc.
  • Strong commitment to a work environment of mutual trust and respect and where diversity and inclusion are valued
  • Proficiency with MS Office suite
Please note - when making your application please list the transactions you have worked on during your career.

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits:
  • A company culture where we respect our diverse teams and are proud of our achievements
  • Possibility to join social communities and networks
  • A healthy work-life balance
  • Chill-out and collaboration spaces in a modern office environment
  • Learning and development opportunities to craft your career path
  • Life & health insurance, medical care package
  • And many others benefits!
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.
We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges

Apply Search all jobs at bp