M&A Project Manager

Job Profile Summary
The Mergers & Acquisitions team's anchor role is to provide a center of expertise in executing acquisitions, disposals, joint ventures and asset restructurings within the Group, with a value in excess of US$50 million (book or fair market value). M&A's core expertise lies in its advisory and transactional ability. On the advisory side we have knowledge and experience in analysing assets and/or businesses to establish sources of value and minimising risks and liabilities. On the transactional front our experience and skills are deployed in assessing the market, pricing and bidding, negotiation, and project management of a transaction to completion. This involves close involvement with Business Groups, Enablers and Integrators internally and numerous external parties including corporates, investment banks, engineering firms, financial investors and advisors. We develop a broader corporate development capability through our access to the internal strategic context and an acute awareness of the evolving external market. M&A works within the Business Groups to evaluate divestment and acquisition options. The M&A team plays a pivotal role in helping bp in the delivery of its energy transition plans.
As a Project Manager in Mergers & Acquisitions, you can expect to be working on several transactions at any one time. The Project Manager is responsible for pulling together and leading a transaction team, working closely with business managers, legal, functional, and (in certain instances) financial advisors. This position provides a unique opportunity for an individual to hone commercial astuteness, negotiating skills, and project/people management skills. It also provides unparalleled exposure to C-Suite executives and senior leaders across bp. This position is an excellent opportunity for a motivated individual to be exposed to a broad range of business issues and testing him/her frequently in a highly pressure transaction environment.
This role is in the Houston-based M&A Americas team. It is part of the global M&A team, which is based in London. While the M&A Americas team will have a bias to the Americas geography and all bp business activities within that geography, the M&A function works in an agile way, so resources are deployed as needed to meet Group needs. As such, this role may also be supporting transactions outside the Americas.
Key Accountabilities
Essential Education, Experience and Job Requirements