M&A Project Manager

Job summary

Job Profile Summary



The Mergers & Acquisitions team's anchor role is to provide a center of expertise in executing acquisitions, disposals, joint ventures and asset restructurings within the Group, with a value in excess of US$50 million (book or fair market value). M&A's core expertise lies in its advisory and transactional ability. On the advisory side we have knowledge and experience in analysing assets and/or businesses to establish sources of value and minimising risks and liabilities. On the transactional front our experience and skills are deployed in assessing the market, pricing and bidding, negotiation, and project management of a transaction to completion. This involves close involvement with Business Groups, Enablers and Integrators internally and numerous external parties including corporates, investment banks, engineering firms, financial investors and advisors. We develop a broader corporate development capability through our access to the internal strategic context and an acute awareness of the evolving external market. M&A works within the Business Groups to evaluate divestment and acquisition options. The M&A team plays a pivotal role in helping bp in the delivery of its energy transition plans.



As a Project Manager in Mergers & Acquisitions, you can expect to be working on several transactions at any one time. The Project Manager is responsible for pulling together and leading a transaction team, working closely with business managers, legal, functional, and (in certain instances) financial advisors. This position provides a unique opportunity for an individual to hone commercial astuteness, negotiating skills, and project/people management skills. It also provides unparalleled exposure to C-Suite executives and senior leaders across bp. This position is an excellent opportunity for a motivated individual to be exposed to a broad range of business issues and testing him/her frequently in a highly pressure transaction environment.



This role is in the Houston-based M&A Americas team. It is part of the global M&A team, which is based in London. While the M&A Americas team will have a bias to the Americas geography and all bp business activities within that geography, the M&A function works in an agile way, so resources are deployed as needed to meet Group needs. As such, this role may also be supporting transactions outside the Americas.



Key Accountabilities

The Project Manager's role is end-to-end delivery of a transaction and to manage all the relevant resources in a timely manner with all pertinent issues addressed.

The Project Manager is a key member of the negotiating team (typically the lead negotiator) to secure the deal at maximum value for bp.

The Project Manager will be involved in transactions which will help shape bp in the delivery of its energy transition aspirations and will participate in the implementation of the strategy of all its business lines.

Extensive travel could be required but will be dependent on the project portfolio of the Project Manager and the needs of the business clients.

Essential Education, Experience and Job Requirements

Degree from an accredited college or university

Experience with corporate finance, economic evaluation, and risk management

Experience in financial analyses and valuation, including the development of project and company financial models and pro forma analyses. While the Project Manager will typically not be developing economics models, the successful candidate must be able to guide support staff and business finance teams on generating the models to provide the necessary insights to support a transaction.

Demonstrated negotiation skills and experience with typical M&A contractual frameworks, risk allocation structures, governance frameworks, etc.

Project management skills with attention to detail and the ability to work independently in an environment that may sometimes be ambiguous.

Ability to build trust and confidence with internal and external stakeholders and handle conflicts professionally.

Proven oil & gas, low carbon, or future mobility (EV, Hydrogen, etc.) transaction experience

Desirable Criteria

A strong finance, engineering and/or economics background

MBA or other advanced similar degree

Strong organizational skills and the ability to influence and coordinate various internal (e.g., commercial, and functional staff) and external (e.g., lawyers, advisors, and partners) team members.

Experience with creative financial structuring, accounting treatment of debt, etc.

Strong commitment to a work environment of mutual trust and respect and where diversity and inclusion are valued.

Highly professional demeanor and strong written and oral communication skills

A willingness and ability to travel up to 15%.

​​​​​​​ Please include a Deal Sheet with your application.



Why join us

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are important, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!