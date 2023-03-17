.
The role is part of bp’s Customer and Products (C&P) business, within Global Business Services (GBS) Finance Australia and New Zealand (ANZ). GBS is a transformation engine for bp which seeks to generate incremental business value, improve, and differentiate the customer experience and deliver innovative services and products which support growth in existing and new markets.
As a Management Accounting Analyst, you will support the provision of timely and accurate financial performance reporting, analysis and forecasting for the relevant BP sales organizations. Liaise with the sales organization in relation to sales and margin reporting and support the processing of corrective actions required in the provision of accurate and timely performance reporting. Support the provision of commercial insight to the relevant Finance sales representative in line with the business plan/objectives/strategy and suggest value add initiatives as part of CI Culture.
The Opportunity