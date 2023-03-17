Job summary

.

The role is part of bp’s Customer and Products (C&P) business, within Global Business Services (GBS) Finance Australia and New Zealand (ANZ). GBS is a transformation engine for bp which seeks to generate incremental business value, improve, and differentiate the customer experience and deliver innovative services and products which support growth in existing and new markets.



As a Management Accounting Analyst, you will support the provision of timely and accurate financial performance reporting, analysis and forecasting for the relevant BP sales organizations. Liaise with the sales organization in relation to sales and margin reporting and support the processing of corrective actions required in the provision of accurate and timely performance reporting. Support the provision of commercial insight to the relevant Finance sales representative in line with the business plan/objectives/strategy and suggest value add initiatives as part of CI Culture.



The Opportunity

You will Play a key partner facing role aligned to the C&P Sales organization accountable for the provision and delivery of monthly contribution margin reports and the ongoing operational relationship with the Midstream Finance and commercial teams. In addition, you will also:

Act as a first level of escalation for ongoing and unresolved issues relating to sales and contribution margin reporting and point of escalation for unresolved issues.

Management of MI processes where relevant to the C&P Sales organization channel for which they are accountable.

Undertake performance analysis according to agreed commercial assurance processes consistent with the Group policies.

Undertake and perform the capture, analysis and near-term reporting of financial outcomes including risk and variances in accordance with financial and control policies.

Work closely with finance performance reporting and control counterparts to ensure appropriate provision of MI to business.

Identify and participate in process improvement opportunities for the relevant sales organization as part of CI Culture.

Support the ARC Midstream, Air and Marine manager with implementing new strategic initiatives and new ways of working.

Provide subject matter expert knowledge to projects which potentially impact management accounting activities.

Promote the principles of standardization and simplification.

Bachelor’s degree majoring in accounting/finance or other related disciplines

Member of a recognized accounting body (CA or CPA).

5+ years of financial or management accounting or equivalent experience

Experience in using finance systems (preferably SAP), intermediate to advanced MS Excel skills and reporting processes.

Knowledge of General Ledger, Income Statements and Balance Sheets

Effective verbal and written communication

Business acumen & commercial awareness of the industry

Ability to build and manage sound relationships with the stakeholders.

Strong analytical skills

Working with a diverse and growth mindset

Ability to work with various global timelines.

Ability to work with a level of ambiguity.