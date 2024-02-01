Management Accounting Analyst

This role is not eligible for relocation

Negligible travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Summary:



Job Description:

The position is a part of BP's Customer and Products (C&P) business, situated within Global Business Services (GBS) Finance for Australia and New Zealand (ANZ). GBS functions as a transformation engine for BP, striving to build additional business value, improve the customer experience, and deliver innovative services and products that facilitate growth in both existing and new markets.



You’ll be assisting in the timely generation of performance reports and analyses. Additionally, you will support the forecasting process for the relevant BP sales organizations. Collaborate with the sales organization regarding sales and margin reporting and assist in implementing corrective actions. Furthermore, support the delivery of commercial insights to the relevant finance sales representative in alignment with the business plan, objectives, and strategy. Suggest value initiatives as part of the Continuous Improvement.



The Opportunity

Your responsibilities include delivering monthly contribution margin reports and handling the ongoing operational relationship with broader finance and commercial teams. Additionally, you will:

Serve as first point of contact for the relevant sales organization channel and support resolving issues.

Supervise and maintain Management Information (MI) processes relevant to the C&P Sales organization channel.

Conduct performance analysis following agreed commercial assurance processes consistent with the Group policies.

Handle the collection, analysis, and near-term reporting of financial outcomes, including risk and variances, in accordance with financial and control policies.

Provide subject matter expertise to projects that may impact management accounting activities.



About You -

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience in accounting/finance or related fields.

CA or CPA qualified or working towards it.

Over 5 years of financial or management accounting or equivalent experience.

Proficiency in using finance systems, preferably SAP, MS Excel skills, and familiarity with reporting processes.

Working within various global timelines.



What's in it for you?

Generous salary package including annual bonus cash bonus, Leave loading and Fuel discounts.

Flexible working arrangements

Collaborative environment that celebrates achievements, diversity, and culture

Paid Parental Leave

Ongoing career opportunities in a global organization

Collaborative team with a safety-first demeanor



Please be aware all bp ANZ employees must be a citizen/permanent resident of either AU or NZ



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Accounting for financial instruments, Accounting for financial instruments, Accounting policy, Accounting processes and financial systems, Agility core practices, Agility tools, Analytical Thinking, Analytics, Business process control, Business process improvement, Collaboration, Commercial acumen, Commercial assurance for external reporting, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Credit Management, Curiosity, Customer centric thinking, Data Analysis, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Digital Automation, Digital fluency, Financial accounting and reporting, Influencing {+ 5 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.