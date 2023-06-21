This role is not eligible for relocation

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

The Management Systems Advisor is responsible for the delivery on a variety of programs in support of managing operational safety and risk across bp pulse. This role is primarily accountable for developing a fit for purpose Operating Management System to drive improved Health, Safety, Environment & Carbon (HSE&C) performance across the different regions and business models within BP PULSE. The role is also responsible for providing subject matter expertise, analytical support, and program management on safety systems, including control of work, risk, self-verification, crises continuity management (CCM), investigations, organisational learning and contractor safety management. The role will also provide training and HSE&C communications support.

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

HSSE Group



Job Summary:

The Management Systems Advisor is responsible for the delivery on a variety of programs in support of managing operational safety and risk across bp pulse. This role is primarily accountable for developing a fit for purpose Operating Management System to drive improved Health, Safety, Environment & Carbon (HSE&C) performance across the different regions and business models within BP PULSE. The role is also responsible for providing subject matter expertise, analytical support, and program management on safety systems, including control of work, risk, self-verification, crises continuity management (CCM), investigations, organisational learning and contractor safety management. The role will also provide training and HSE&C communications support.



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities

Design, develop and implement a fit for purpose Operating Management System (OMS) to ensure that the global BP PULSE business operations are safe, responsible and reliable with the clear goal of zero accidents, no harm to people or environment. Prioritising the following key areas; Working with contractors Competency Design and construction Control of works

Provide support for all "Health, Safety, Security, Environment" legal requirements to ensure legal compliance across the different business models.

Develop and standardise the key safety plans and processes. Work with the regional teams to develop and implement operational safety plans and initiatives for continuous improvement of business safety culture and HSSE performance Provides assistance to the operations/HSSE teams by leading and supporting assessments, investigations, interventions, providing input and assisting the team to implement and evaluate corrective actions to mitigate risks Provide technical support for strategic HSSE projects Coach and support BP PULSE team members and management to fulfil their HSSE accountabilities and the use of safety process/systems.

Provides leadership and guidance in the HSSE Strategy and annual Plan to support both implementation and the sustaining continuous improving: Support the production of the Three Year HSSE plan taking into account the business portfolio, bp’ s aspirations and resource availability Develop and track progress of Annual Operating Plan and development of the operating management system

Subject Matter Expert (SME) for the following safety critical systems and processes; Control of Work, Investigations and Organisational Learning Contractor Management (end to end process) OMS, and the risk process including Performance Improvement Cycles (PIC) and management performance reviews Compliance, Self verification and Assurance HSE analytical reporting and reporting systems Crises and Continuity Management (CCM)

Coordinate HSE systems/processes globally and support regional HSE&C performance reviews.

Accountable for the development of the global BP PULSE Carbon Plan aimed at sustainable reduction of emissions.

Role Requirements

Demonstrated ability in HSSE, process safety, or operational roles

Experience working in a dynamic environment and balancing multiple priorities, flexing to respond to unanticipated events as needed

Experience working with OMS and Self-verification

Significant experience working with HSE Management systems (Risk, Process Safety, Organizational Learning)

Experience in leadership and working in roles providing support across a diverse range of activities to a number of different stakeholders

Strong networking, facilitation and influencing skills required

Ability to work well in a team environment

Strong analytical and program management skills

Ability to think and act both operationally and strategically

Listens carefully and considers diverse perspectives

What can we offer you to electrify your career with us?



At bp pulse, we are expanding our global business with the dynamism and buzz of a new start up. With benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning, and development opportunities to enable you to craft your own career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others. In this role, you will feel empowered, capable, energised, and able to act as decision makers.



Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, neuro diversity, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.



bp pulse operates a 60% office (central London), 40% home flexible working policy i.e., we rock a hybrid model and offer the best of both worlds!



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

HSSE auditing and self-verification, Industry knowledge and advocacy, OMS and bp requirements, Process safety culture, Process Safety Management, Risk Management, Safety Leadership



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.