Management Systems Specialist

Relocation may be negotiable for this role

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Operations Group



Job Description:

Role Synopsis

We are seeking a highly motivated individual who enjoys a dynamic work environment. This role is responsible for establishing, implementing, and refining management systems, policy changes, and standard operating procedures to ensure safe, efficient, and reliable outcomes for the business.

Key Accountabilities

Work with office and field-based personnel to develop and/or refine standard operating procedures, inclusive of field and office-based activities.

Support and streamline management of change process and practices for policies.

Work with Investigation Team to implement corrective actions on a systemic basis.

Engage key stakeholders across the business to identify management system gaps and establish corrective actions and plan to remedy, tracking to completion.

Support team in creation, implementation, and management of document control system with corresponding hierarchy.

Embrace a positive culture of collaboration by sharing lessons learned across disciplines and between business functions and embedding them into bpx Standards to establish system level learning.

Participate in BP technical networks and communities of practice, maintaining a strong awareness of technical learnings and developing links with specialists and engineers from a range of disciplines.

Follow BP's Engineering Principles, comply with BP's Code of Conduct, and model BP's Values & Behaviors.

Education and Essential Criteria

5 years minimum experience in oil and gas or similar industry

Bachelor of science degree, preferably engineering

Ability to work with multi-functional office & field based teams in-person and remotely.

Motivated, self-starter enthusiastic about affecting change to drive upstream innovation

Ability to collaborate and build alignment with individuals and within multi-discipline teams.

Travel

Field travel is expected at least 10-25% a month

Salary

We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. How much do we pay (Base)? $99,000-130,000

*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Collaboration, Commercial acumen, Communication, Continuous improvement, Creativity and Innovation, Customer quality requirements, Digital fluency, Quality Audit, Quality in Design, Quality Management Systems, Quality Planning, Root Cause Investigations, Supplier Quality Management, Sustainability awareness and action



