Manager Accounts Receivable

Job summary

Entity:

Trading & Shipping



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Description:

Summary

Individual will be instrumental in developing a robust framework and building out a platform that will allow for the effective management and implementation of the collections processes to manage the day-to-day process and operations involved with collections on overdue/delinquent accounts. Reviews and develops policies and procedures and ensures compliance. Initiates demand letters, outbound calls, and handles raised issues. Monitors collections activities for quality. The individual will work in a deadline oriented, high-responsibility, high-energy environment and will report directly to the Director, Revenue Assurance. This highly visible position entails considerable interaction with the front, middle and back office groups.

Main Responsibilities

Manages all activities in the accounts receivable function. Ensures timely collection of payments and maintains accurate records and control reports.

Reviews applicable accounting reports and accounts receivable register to ensure accuracy.

Work with Accounts Receivable Team (of at least 1 team member) on a day-to-day basis and responsible for the performance of their roles.

Develop and implement collection policies and procedures to avoid excessive outstanding credit and ensuring that the company policy on recoveries is followed

Implement, update and maintain proper desktop procedures, policies and control narratives related to debt collection policies.

Lead the collaboration effort with cross-functional departments (i.e., Operations, Credit, Accounting, Sales, etc.) to remove process roadblocks to ensure effective credit and collection practices

Develop, maintain, and analyze metrics to track operational productivity and receivable aging.

Create and present metrics and monitoring/dashboards to provide management awareness of AR activities, status and risks.

Prepare and/or review analyses of accounts and other monthly reports

Continuous improvement of the account receivable processes.

Arrange with customers in cases when non-payment occurs.

Keeping records of all correspondence regarding payment collection

Act as the point person to research and resolve more complex customer inquiries, collections disputes, and find opportunities for implementation of operational efficiencies

Contact customers via phone and email to collect any unpaid or outstanding accounts receivable balances; identify and implement operational improvements around this process

Review and resolve any unapplied cash, duplicate payments, over-payments, and refund requests

Participate as a subject matter expert in system and product implementations that have AR impact. This includes providing design requirements and participate in testing.

Experience & Technical Requirements

Undergraduate degree or equivalent experience in accounting, finance, economics, or business preferred; or an equivalent combination of experience, education, and training

Experience managing a collections team or staff and/or contractors

Demonstrated proficiency of accounting principles, collections related policies, and collections standard processes and procedures.

High level of proficiency in Excel and the MS Office Suite required; advanced functionality including pivot tables

Strong verbal and written communication skills including presentation skills (i.e. presenting status updates and reporting to senior management)

Excellent organizational and analytical skills with an eye for detail and accuracy.

Outstanding leadership and managerial skills

Ability to explain complex ideas in a cohesive and clear manner

Ability to prioritize tasks and be able to respond quickly to changes in priorities

Ability to work in a collaborative team environment

Ability to accurately analyze large sets of numerical data

Ability to handle multi-task and prioritize multiple projects

VBA and/or SQL experience preferred

Highly confident, articulate individual who is a team player and works well with others

Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



