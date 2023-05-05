Manager Biofuels & Low Carbon West Mediterranean

Job summary

Responsible for managing a team to identify and prioritise commercial growth activities, whilst developing the team's technical capabilities to ensure effective preparation of business cases and the identification and mitigation of the risks associated with deals to ensure their successful delivery.

Manager Biofuels & Low Carbon Discipline West Mediterranean



About the role itself:



Core activities for biofuels in the region include optimal commercial delivery against market of compliance performance, optimization of our co-pro activities out of Castellon refinery, regulatory and industry body representation and advocacy, accountability for offers into voluntary demand across all channels of trade (B2B, Supply, B2C and Dealer fuel sales) and working with the Future Biofuels & Low Carbon Manager on strategic developments in line with the bioenergy growth engine agenda.



What would be your responsibility?

Drive the commercial delivery of biofuels performance, ensuring optimized positions and advantage versus market, risk management and delivery of the biofuels trading strategy for the region.

Set and execute an annual plan, compliance and trading strategies, including any entrepreneurial activity and hedge requests, utilizing market information from the external market, counterparties, customers and the T&S benches for the W Med Bio position to ensure compliance and optimized decision making, in line with financial frameworks and sign-off processes.

Own and manage the biofuels delivery for the region against plan commitments (RCOP $70m), giving lowest cost of compliance including assessing innovative ways to support the West Med businesses and reduce cost to serve.

Lead the W Med biofuels team, including 4 direct reports – building capability and commercial acumen and ensuring a strong team environment which interfaces well with its stakeholders.

Ensure bp’s compliance with evolving biofuels legislation, and be the center of expertise in the West Med for Bio compliance and co-processing optimization, ensuring the business is kept up to date with relevant changes to directives.

Provide strategic input into bp submissions and advocacy, and be the relevant bio SPA for any governmental/trade organization working groups, ensuring that bp is represented as per the country plan. Routine interface with governmental groups to ensure bp understands and inputs in to upcoming changes.

Manage the relationship with the European & global biofuels value chain, T&S bio benches, W Med Squad Lead and P&O co-processing colleagues to ensure that the W Med is represented in the Pan European optimization.

Attend as necessary NOIA working groups and government consultations and stakeholder meetings.

Ensure all bp stakeholders are regularly updated with market view and potential forward impact of Biofuels on their costs

Ensure that there is clear accountability and responsibility existing between finance and the business for monthly forecasting and reporting vs plan, biofuel ticket reconciliation and accruals.

What should you bring to this role?