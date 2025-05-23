Manager, Board Governance (FTC)

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Our purpose is to deliver energy to the world, today and tomorrow. For over 100 years, bp has focused on discovering, developing, and producing oil and gas in the nations where we operate. We are one of the few companies globally that can provide governments and customers with an integrated energy offering. Delivering our strategy sustainably is fundamental to achieving our ambition to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner.

Company Secretary's Office

The Company Secretary's Office (CSO) has as its purpose, to partner with the boards and businesses at bp, facilitating effective decision making through dynamic corporate governance, whilst maintaining the good standing of bp legal entities around the world. This is achieved through focusing on the strategic priorities for CSO: excellence in corporate governance; simplification; building trusted partnerships.

Corporate governance at BP p.l.c. has a high degree of breadth and complexity. The expectation for the quality of delivery is extremely high. The structure of the department reflects this with three UK members of the CSO leadership team individually having responsibility for Board and Committees, Subsidiary Governance and Corporate Governance. This role will sit within the Board and Committees sub-team of the Company Secretary’s Office and will report to the Head of Board and Committees, UK. Based in our corporate headquarters in St James’, Piccadilly, there is an expectation for this role to be present in the office 3 days a week with 2 days worked from home.

This is a fixed term parental leave cover position for up to 16 months.

Reporting to the Senior Manager, Board Governance, the Manager, Board Governance will work alongside both the Head of Board and Board Committees and the Senior Board Governance Manger to ensure the successful organisation and delivery of all plc board and committee meetings.

The main purpose of this role will be the management of all BP p.l.c. board and committee logistics and itineraries. The person in role will be a main point of contact for all the main board directors and liaise with the most senior members of the organisation: PLC Board and Committee support

Assist Head of Board and Committees and Senior Manager, Board Governance on end-to -end support for the BP p.l.c. board and its four committees, including assisting on the coordination of agenda and pre-read management for the board and the committees, working with relevant partners and ensuring presenters are clear on meeting details.

Responsible for co-ordinating and uploading papers to the board portal for main board committees and producing skeleton minutes for those committees. Working in coordination with the committee secretaries on agenda planning to create forward agenda plan, including first drafts and circulation and maintaining changes that need to be made to the agenda as it evolves. Coordinating any agenda setting meetings.

Support the committee secretaries and the Senior Manager, Board Governance on the organisation of any board off-site visits applicable to the Board or any of its four committees.

Collaborate on external Board events with the bp Events team.

Responsible for all bp plc board and committee logistics and itineraries, including the booking of any required flight booking for a non-executive director (NED). Main point of contact for all main board directors regarding logistics and itineraries.

Assist in the preparation for all virtual and physical meetings and managing internal (e.g. bp’s events team) and external partner interfaces.

Responsible for creating and maintaining the annual board and committee calendar and material submission schedule for each year, including meeting attendance, time commitment and NED activity trackers.

Support in the evolution of the board portal, looking for and implementing innovation and new ways of working.

Tracking, managing and optimising third party spend related to board and committee logistics, including the processing of NED expenses.

Keeping board and committee member details up to date, email distribution lists and their personal device/IT equipment list.

Management of bp NED diary commitments, ensuring the broader CSO team have visibility as to who might be meeting with Directors to ensure the department is aligned

Logistical pre-read and support to the Geopolitical Advisory Council (GAC) meetings for the main board NEDs who attend the meetings.

Logistical support to the Digital Advisory Council (DAC) and the Innovation Advisory Council (IAC) meetings for the main Board NEDs who attend the meetings.

Support the Director appointment, induction, onboarding and retirement processes.

Support the committee secretaries in ensuring the Principal Risks and the Terms of Reference for the committees are mapped and monitored against the proposed annual committee calendars.

Support the drafting and circulation of NED Dashboard updates, including the maintenance of the SharePoint

Assist with the administration of the annual director questionnaire process - inc. circulation, collation of data and maintaining records.

Support the document execution process and the facilitation of signatures for documents requiring BP p.l.c. signatories.

Maintain the Board & Committees page on bp’s intranet.

Maintain individual director training records (inc. offshore certificates).

Workforce engagement

Support the Head of Board and Board committees to execute the workforce engagement strategy and coordinating NED participation. Working with the People & Culture team to produce briefings for each session and the subsequent People Culture & Governance committee paper providing playback on each session.

Coordinating board off-site visits.

Support the Head of Board and Board committees in seeking High Performance employee engagement opportunities for the NEDs within the Board programme and associated timetables.

Key Skills & Capabilities

Managing conflicting priorities and deciding which workstreams to prioritise.

Highly organised and detail focused.

Adaptable and flexible in approach.

Delivery of concurrently running projects and prioritising and reconciling conflicting demands.

Self-sufficient, confident and proactive individual who is prepared to take a hands-on approach to managing their workload and using their own initiative.

Ability to build credible and effective relationships, be seen as a trusted business partner, maintaining respect and pragmatism in dealings with all stakeholders.

Excellent interpersonal and communication skills, written, spoken and presentational.

Ability to work in a team and in a collaborative environment

Experience of working in a fast-paced organisation

Excellent IT proficiency in Microsoft Office applications, including Microsoft Teams, OneNote, SharePoint and PowerBi.

Experience

The following experience is desirable but not required:

Experience in managing multiple individuals at the same time

Experience in the organisation of global travel

Previous experience in a global integrated organisation

Why join bp:

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and others benefits.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



