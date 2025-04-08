Relocation may be negotiable for this role

Job summary

Entity:

Gas & Low Carbon Energy



Job Family Group:

Communications & External Affairs Group



Job Description:

The Manager, California State & Local Government Affairs is responsible for comprehensive lobbying and public affairs activities in support of bp businesses in California, including Customers & Products (C&P) and Supply, Trading & Shipping (ST&S), through advocacy and stakeholder engagement. The Manager is an effective and creative problem solver who develops and implements strategies to ensure bp’s corporate interests and reputation are advanced in the state legislature and with state government agencies. This role reports to the Senior Government Affairs Manager, US West Coast, and will work collaboratively with other Communications & External Affairs (C&EA) personnel.



The Manager must have excellent communication skills – verbal and written – and a track record showing how those skills have created value for an organization or business. By developing strong internal relationships, they will learn business objectives and will develop our engagement strategy to advance those needs in a way that creates value for our businesses. They will also need to identify emerging issues early and recommend a path forward to advance or protect bp’s interests.



The successful candidate will be a self-starter and have strong prioritization skills.

Collaboration is a fundamental way of working for the role. The Manager will develop strong external relationships with businesses, government, industry associations, advocacy groups, and non-governmental organizations. They will also manage government affairs contractors, participate actively in trade and advocacy associations and create and participate in coalitions.

Key accountabilities

Advocacy Strategies: Advance business priorities through advocacy, coalition building, and engaging diverse voices.

Networking: Build and maintain strong internal and external networks.

Issues Management: Collaborate on issues management and strategy setting.

Emerging Issues: Identify and address emerging issues with strategic options.

Campaign Strategies: Develop advocacy campaigns and engage with policymakers.

Communication: Communicate bp’s policy positions to state governors and legislative leaders.

Briefings: Updating internal business leaders on activities, results and next steps.

Incident Response: Participate in incident response training and support the business.

Information Sharing: Network with peers to share information and best practices. Identify engagement opportunities.

Community Engagement: Represent bp in the community, build relationships, and support senior leadership in stakeholder engagement.

Education and Experience

A bachelor’s degree in a related field or equivalent experience.

Minimum of seven years of professional experience, which can be in government affairs, public policy or other equivalent experience requiring skills such as strategic thinking, advocacy or stakeholder engagement.

Ability to understand the wider business context of issues, translate complex technical issues and communicate simply and powerfully

Experience in planning and executing advocacy campaign

Ability to design and deliver pragmatic, fit-for-purpose strategies in line with business priorities and strategies

Ability to work with limited day-to-day supervision in a dynamic policy environment with multiple competing priorities

Ability to anticipate and interpret political developments, policy and legislative proposals

Ability to write briefings, correspondence, and policy papers.

Ability to decipher legislative and regulatory language and translate it for internal consumption.

How much do we pay (Base)? ($141,000.00 - $201,000.00 (Minimum & Maximum)) *Note that the base pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.

We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but are not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. You may learn more about our generous benefits at benefits@bp.

Why bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity! We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. We offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life, including flexible working options and paid parental leave policy, among others!

bp operates in a hybrid model working 60% from the office and 40% from home.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Advocacy, Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Creating and measuring impact, Crisis Communications, Digital Communication, Digital fluency, Influencing, Issues and Policy Management, Listening, Market Trends, Presenting, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management, Writing skills



Legal Disclaimer:

