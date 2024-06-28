Manager, Commercial Growth and Analytics

Job summary

Entity:

Trading & Shipping



Job Family Group:

Supply & Trading Group



Job Description:

About bp

Our purpose is to bring together people, energy and markets to power and navigate a changing world.

In a time of constant change and possibility we need new talent to pursue commercial opportunities, fueled by world-class insight and expertise. We’re always striving for more innovative digital solutions, sustainable outcomes and closer collaboration across our company and beyond, and you could be part of that too!

About the team

This team is filled with technical industry specialists, personable people, who are driven and capable to address all the complexities that come with working in Retail Power industry. In addition to costing & competitiveness, the team is also responsible for various commercial growth initiatives and unique products. We are the core of wider Retail Supply department driving improvements in execution, processes, and accuracy. Given wide breadth of the team's responsibilities, we touch a lot of different functional areas, including Sales, Operations, Finance and Risk.

Key Responsibilities

Manage and develop the retail costing process for US deregulated markets with a focus on competitiveness and business growth while mitigating key exposures

Analyze and model cost component risks and premiums

Develop, automate and maintain reporting of the cost components, strategies and methodologies that feed into pricing and gross margin models

Effectively manage the regulatory rate change process

Track and understand market and state rules that impact retail costing

Work closely with regulatory and compliance team when appropriate

Cost and support development of new product initiatives

Serve as a SME for other functional departments, including Pricing and Operations, in ISO component level costing and settlements

Obtain quarterly sign off of all costing methodologies and prices with appropriate groups

Build and support information library and data infrastructure

Serve as key SME to Sales and other customers on costing related questions

Track and analyze competitiveness feedback

Produce market collateral to Sales, channel partners and customers

Present in customer meetings and seminars as requested by Sales

Develop knowledge and experience in all deregulated energy markets in NA

Other duties and responsibilities as may arise and may be assigned by management

Experience Requirements

5 year experience in a substantially similar role

Bachelor's degree in Business, Economics, Statistics, quantitative Finance or Engineering

Strong understanding of the retail power pricing process, including model development

Understanding of cost structures of deregulated electric markets, including capacity, transmission, ancillary services and losses

Proficient in collecting, querying, organizing and analyzing complex data, evaluating information and drawing logical conclusions

Prior experience with working with ISO settlements data

Advanced knowledge and hands-on expertise in Excel, VBA, SQL and databases.

Knowledge and expertise of Power BI and Power Query are nice to have.

Leadership Requirements

Show leadership, be able to work autonomously, be resourceful and well organized

Be a self-starting individual with ability to independently lead project teams and enact business process change

Work across multi-disciplinary functions

Able to interact at all levels of the organization with ease

Highly motivated, self-sufficient and enthusiastic individual who has strong desire to grow within the company

Why Join Us

At bp, we believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life, including a generous paid parental leave policy and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

