Manager, Field Safety

Archaea Energy, a leader in the landfill gas to energy industry has an opening for a Field Safety Manager. The Field Safety Manager position will be responsible for steering our safety program within a region of Archaea helping us develop and maintain a safety focused culture. This role is remote and would require travel in the field up to 75%.

Job Duties and Responsibilities

The following reflects management’s definition of essential functions for this job but does not restrict the tasks that may be assigned.

Availability to provide H&S support to employees in designated area.

Implement safety programs, policies and procedures for the organization in compliance with local, state, and federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) rules and regulations

Inspect or tour company properties and facilities to detect existing or potential accident and health hazards, and recommends corrective or preventative measures where indicated, providing documentation, training and mentorship to the various plants as needed.

Inspect equipment and machinery to observe possible unsafe conditions

Prepare, implement, and carry out policies to establish a culture of health and safety.

Engage with contractors regarding site HSE requirements

Verify training and certifications for operators

Ensure PPE is available and in use as applicable

Perform JHAs

Support Operations team

Conduct compliance audits to ensure PSM requirements are met

Train employees on safety policies, procedures, and regulations.

Participate in the investigation of accidents and injuries and collaborates in the preparation of material and evidence for organization use in workers compensation claims, hearings, lawsuits, and insurance investigations.

Recommend solutions to issues, improvement opportunities or new prevention measures

Report on health and safety awareness, issues and statistics

Maintain safety files and records.

Job Specific Proficiencies

· Safety (displays strong dedication to safety and completes safety training)

· Efficiency (completes work in a timely manner)

· Quality (gets the job done accurately)

· Initiative (completes work with minimum supervision and seeks new and better methods to do the job)

· Communication (optimally communicates with team members and management)

· Partnership (works effectively with team, management and customers)

· Customer focus (consistently focuses on the customer)

· Ethics, Integrity and Character (treats people honestly and with respect)

Physical Job Requirements

The physical demands described here are representative of those that must be met by an employee to successfully perform the essential functions of this job. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.

While performing the duties of this job, the employee is regularly required to talk or hear. The employee is frequently required to stand; walk; sit and use hands. The employee is occasionally required to reach with hands and arms; climb or balance and stoop, kneel, crouch, or crawl.

Education/Training

Preferred Bachelor’s Degree (BA/BS) from a four-year college or university with a concentration in Occupational Health and Safety, Industrial Technology, or Science, Communication or a related field of acceptable equivalent credits or experience.

Or any equivalent combination of education and experience.

Preferred a Certified Safety Professional (CSP).

Skills, Experience Required

Minimum 7 years of Safety, Training, or Shown experience.

PSM experience or equivalent experience is helpful but not required.

Ability to conduct inspections of the company facilities, properties, job sites and public rights-of-way to ensure safe operations.

Ability to prepare comprehensive reports, speak and write optimally.

Ability to provide training to employees regarding the Injury and Illness Prevention Program and Hazard Communication.

Ability to coordinate and complete a variety of tasks and assignments.

Competence in performing investigations (incidents, accidents, near misses etc.)

Ability to maintain physical condition appropriate to the performance of assigned duties and responsibilities which may include sitting for extended periods of time and operating assigned office equipment.

Ability to connect with others and to assimilate and understand information, in a manner consistent with the crucial job functions.

Good knowledge of data analysis and risk assessment

Proficient digital literacy required including Microsoft Office suite

Ability to effectively communicate (written and verbal) across the organization

Outstanding attention to detail and observation ability

Knowledge of Federal, state and local statutes and regulations governing employee safety.

Archaea Energy is a bp company.

All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, disability or veteran status.

If you are a US-based applicant or you are applying to a position in the US and you are an individual with disability or a disabled veteran, and would like any type of assistance to apply or to access or to attend any recruitment or selection event, system or process, we would like to help you to ensure that your application process goes as smoothly as possible. If you need assistance, information or answers to your questions, feel free to contact us or have any of your representatives contact us at humanresources@archaea.energy.

The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) enforces Federal laws that protect you from discrimination in employment. If you believe you’ve been discriminated against at work or in applying for a job, the EEOC may be able to help. Read the Know Your Rights poster or visit the EEOC website for more information.

Archaea is an EOE/Minorities/Females/Vet/Disabled employer

bp’s EEO/AAP policy: https://exploreyourbenefits.com/pdf/BP-America-Equal-Opportunity-and-Affirmative-Action-Policy.pdf



