Manager, Field Safety

Supply, Trading & Shipping



HSSE Group



About Archaea

bp is committed to investing in lower carbon energy so we can meet our ambition to reach net zero by 2050. And while we’re still mostly in oil and gas today, bioenergy is one of our five transition growth engines and a key focus to help us support the global energy transition.

Archaea Energy, a bp company, is a leader in landfill gas to energy and the largest renewable natural gas (RNG) producer in the US. With big ambitions, we specialize in the development, construction and operation of RNG, landfill-gas-to-electric and dairy digester facilities. The team operates around 50 sites in 32 states with a robust development pipeline.

Archaea Energy, a leader in the landfill gas to energy industry has an opening for a Field Safety Manager. The Field Safety Manager position will be responsible for steering our safety program within a region of Archaea helping us develop and maintain a safety focused culture. This role is remote and would require travel in the field up to 75%.

The following reflects management’s definition of essential functions for this job but does not restrict the tasks that may be assigned.

Availability to provide H&S support to employees in designated area.

Implement safety programs, policies and procedures for the organization in compliance with local, state, and federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) rules and regulations

Inspect or tour company properties and facilities to detect existing or potential accident and health hazards, and recommends corrective or preventative measures where indicated, providing documentation, training and mentorship to the various plants as needed.

Inspect equipment and machinery to observe possible unsafe conditions

Prepare, implement, and carry out policies to establish a culture of health and safety.

Engage with contractors regarding site HSE requirements

Verify training and certifications for operators

Ensure PPE is available and in use as applicable

Perform JHAs

Support Operations team

Conduct compliance audits to ensure PSM requirements are met

Train employees on safety policies, procedures, and regulations.

Participate in the investigation of accidents and injuries and collaborates in the preparation of material and evidence for organization use in workers compensation claims, hearings, lawsuits, and insurance investigations.

Recommend solutions to issues, improvement opportunities or new prevention measures

Report on health and safety awareness, issues and statistics

Maintain safety files and records.

Preferred Bachelor’s Degree (BA/BS) from a four-year college or university with a concentration in Occupational Health and Safety, Industrial Technology, or Science, Communication or a related field of acceptable equivalent credits or experience.

Or any equivalent combination of education and experience.

Preferred a Certified Safety Professional (CSP).

Minimum 7 years of Safety, Training, or Shown experience.

PSM experience or equivalent experience is helpful but not required.

Ability to conduct inspections of the company facilities, properties, job sites and public rights-of-way to ensure safe operations.

Ability to prepare comprehensive reports, speak and write optimally.

Ability to provide training to employees regarding the Injury and Illness Prevention Program and Hazard Communication.

Ability to coordinate and complete a variety of tasks and assignments.

Competence in performing investigations (incidents, accidents, near misses etc.)

Ability to maintain physical condition appropriate to the performance of assigned duties and responsibilities which may include sitting for extended periods of time and operating assigned office equipment.

Ability to connect with others and to assimilate and understand information, in a manner consistent with the crucial job functions.

Good knowledge of data analysis and risk assessment

Proficient digital literacy required including Microsoft Office suite

Ability to optimally communicate (written and verbal) across the organization

Outstanding attention to detail and observation ability

Knowledge of Federal, state and local statutes and regulations governing employee safety

Delivering a better and more balanced energy system requires many different approaches and solutions. All of us have a part to play. We aim to support our people to learn and grow in an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. So, if you have the right skills, commitment and courage to help us invest in today’s energy system and build out tomorrow’s, apply today!

How much do we pay $71,000 - $101,000. *Note that the pay range listed for this position is a genuinely expected and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.



This position offers paid vacation depending on your years of relevant industry experience and will range from 120 – 240 hours of vacation per year for full times employees (60 - 240 hours of vacation per year for part time employees). You will also be eligible for 9 paid holidays per year and 2 personal choice holidays. You may learn more about how we calculate paid vacation and view our generous vacation and holiday schedules at benefits@bp. Bp has a parental leave policy as well, which offers up to 8 weeks’ paid leave for the birth or adoption of a child. Learn more at benefits@bp.

Join our industry-leading team and you’ll receive a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These include, but are not limited to:

Discretionary Annual Bonus Program

Quarterly Momentum Bonus

401K Program

Health, Vision, And Dental Insurance

Life Insurance

Short-Term Disability

Long-Term Disability

But above all? You’ll play a key part in helping bp deliver our ambition – to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner and help the world get to net zero. Apply today!



Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



HSSE auditing and self-verification, Industry knowledge and advocacy, OMS and bp requirements, Process safety culture, Process Safety Management, Risk Management, Safety Leadership



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.