Manager: Finance Business Partner

Finance



Finance Group



Responsible for the business facing finance activity relating to the Midstream and Refining Businesses in South Africa

Supports Head of Midstream and Head of Refining in the execution of the strategic agenda and formulation of the strategy

Accountable for the delivery of the in year and 5 year plan process for Midstream SA and Refining SA

Works closely with the retail Business Partner to ensure integrated planning and optimisation across the fuels value chain.

Ensures the integrity of investment proposals and provide investment advice as well as Commercial and Financial support for the Midstream SA and Refining SA businesses.

Essential Education

A Bachelor's degree or equivelent is required - preferably in Finance, Business, or Accounting

Minimum 5 years finance experience

Agile training and a working understanding of Agile techniques including Scrum and Kanban

Self-starter with an ability to lead multiple priorities and work independently with limited mentorship

Fuels Value Chain or related business experiences are preferred

These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits! We operate a hybrid model with 60% from the office and 40% from home with flexibility as agreed with line management.



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



