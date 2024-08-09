Manager GA/ ARC (Grade 9)

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Description:

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat, and mobility to millions of people every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to tackle some of the big sophisticated challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low-carbon future. Join us and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner and help the world get to net zero!

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Finance Team and advance your career as a/a Manager GA/ARC

The GBS Manager GA/ARC is responsible for handling & leading a team to deliver accounting and reporting services. This role shall ensure the integrity and effectiveness of accounting policy application, internal control, financial reporting, accounting systems support and delivery of end-to-end financial accounting processes. The incumbent shall also be implementing continuous improvement plans and handling conformance to internal and external requirements.

What you will deliver

· Lead a team to deliver end-to-end financial accounting and reporting processes, ensuring activity is recorded and reported accurately and in a timely manner, whilst supporting clarity, integrity and operating excellence.

· Develops and maintains a series of internal and external relationships to ensure the successful delivery of accounting and reporting projects, using sophisticated technical capabilities to support requests, issues, activities, audits, and planning.

· Manages a team to provide solutions to drive the simplification and standardization of accounting and reporting processes, encouraging partnership to design and implement system and process improvements and ensure internal and external standard processes are shared across the wider team.

· Coordinates analysis and explanation of reports and accounts to ensure informed decision making, making sure that data is retained and meets obligations.

· Sound knowledge on SAP, AO tools

· Ensures personal and team compliance with BP’s Code of Conduct and BP’s Values & Behavior’s.

Leadership & Supervisory

· Carry out people management responsibilities in accordance with the organization’s policies and applicable laws, including:

· Plan, assign and advise on work for team members.

· Set goals and expectations, provide regular feedback, and conduct appraisals where required with direct reports.

· Coach team members to address process gaps, identify inefficiencies and help to embed a continuous improvement culture in the organization.

· Provide mentoring, guidance, and feedback to team members to support long term career development and retention of key talent.

· Identify and provide opportunities for learning and self-development to build capability of the teams and ensure competency in performing activities. Secure resources to support development efforts.

· Continuously strive to build a culture of high-performance.

· Assign work to team members and lead resource allocation for the team and people in support of GBS service, control, and cost requirements. Ensure resource allocation strategy is flexible enough to respond to demand variations.

· Demonstrate clear understanding of the business context of the company in order to be able to deliver high quality accounting, reporting and controls

· Partner with People and Culture and teams to ensure the vital skills and experience are available to meet the challenges of a demanding and sophisticated work

· Quick to react and adapt to constantly evolving business requirements to support rapidly

· Changing business requirements

· Looks for ways to do things better, faster, more optimally and play to win

Education and Experience

· Finance & Accounting Professional/ Graduate with 15 years significant experience of efficiently delivering end-to-end financial accounting and reporting processes

· Record to Report (R2R) operational experience / qualified accountant. Prior experience in handling strong team(s) with delivery accountability on accounting, reporting and controls

· Knowledge of SAP financial modules / functionality and reporting tools

· Hands-on experience in process re-engineering, improvements and strong drive on process transformation

· Oil/Energy shown experience and knowledge with an understanding of the terminology, business functions and processes

· Experience in process transformation initiatives

· In-depth knowledge of R2R processes including key roles, controls and Key Performance Indicators

· This position should be open to work in all time zones/ shifts including US time zones

· Open to working on weekends, if requisite by business

Attitudes

· Be responsible for your success

· Responsible for delivering innovative business outcomes

· Seeks opportunities to improve and digitize process delivery

· Adheres to safe and ethical work practices

Think big

· Actively builds own knowledge, capabilities and skills for the future

· Values teamwork and collaborates to achieve results

Be curious

· Willing to suggest new ways of working, processes and technologies

· Ensures the delivery and improvement of digital solutions to benefit customers

· Effortless customer experience

· Understands customer needs and delivers digital magnificent self-service customer experiences

· Develops cross-functional partnership in support of One Finance

Digital first

· Applies creative digital solutions to address problems



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Accounting for financial instruments, Accounting for financial instruments, Accounting policy, Accounting processes and financial systems, Agility core practices, Agility tools, Analytical Thinking, Analytics, Business process control, Business process improvement, Commercial Acumen, Commercial assurance for external reporting, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Credit Management, Curiosity, Customer centric thinking, Data Analysis, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Digital Automation, Digital fluency, Financial accounting and reporting, Influencing, Internal control and compliance {+ 4 more}



