Job summary

Technical Services are an enabler to growing the business and Air BP has a strategic priority to grow profit and differentiate ourselves in the market, whilst leading the industry through end to end offers, based on leveraging capabilities in the global Technical and Operations team developed over 90 years of experience.



The Technical Services value chain is attractive to Air BP due to high barriers to entry, high margins, and low competition, high levels of customer demand associated with growing fuel system investment, and since 2013, a proven track record of being able to grow income successfully.



Technical Services can enable access to new markets and provide opportunities to increase value in existing markets through provision of project services and operational and technical services to Joint Ventures, National Oil Companies, Airports, Engineering companies while supporting safe and reliable delivery of molecules to Air BP customers.



The role will be responsible for

Driving growth in technical services and other non-carbon derived income. Working across the global business to support, build capability and strategically drive the technical services and decarbonisation sustainability agenda.

Strategically identify technical service needs, design technical service offers, negotiate commercial terms, prepare agreements and performance management to ensure delivery verses scope in support of technical services.

Primarily lead the commercialisation of Aviation's technical capability, whilst improving standards across the industry and supporting risk reduction within the Joint Venture portfolio.

The role:

Work closely with the Regional Technical Service leads, broader Regional Teams and the Central Technical Service & HSSE function as key providers of Technical Services in the business to plan delivery, balance resources and access subject matter experts to performance manage delivery of offers

There will be a requirement for engagement with customers, Joint Venture Boards, Industry bodies as required to innovate and grow the business

The role will work quite independently and regularly deputise for the Technical Sales Senior Manager and lead TSA activity in the European Region

The successful candidate will be coached and developed to improve their competitiveness to succeed the Air BP Technical Services Director and lead the business in the future



Accountabilities:

Support the delivery of a phased strategic implementation plan to deliver a growth ambition of $60m by 2030 which may require inorganic M&A activity

Innovate and create needs based differentiated offers, seek to develop/adopt technology and digital solutions and scale up new successful template offers to generate new income sources eg Carbon neutral operations and Electrical refuelling vehicles

Continue selling, marketing and licencing Air bp's patented Digital refuelling services solution which is currently in 600 locations and 47 countries

Responsible for supporting the Airport Sustainability Offer within Customers and Technical and for marketing Air bp's carbon reduction programme externally

Strategically account manage key high-profile customers looking for efficient and effective ways of delivering differentiated services

Support the regional account managers in value selling and planning service delivery

Lead a global Technical Services network to systematically develop capability and set up structures including planning an international Technical Services customer workshop every two years

Lead the development of marketing material and IT platforms to promote and deliver an enhanced customer experience including customer communication bulletins, webinars and website enhancement

Maintain a prospect pipeline to retain and upsell existing accounts with new services while targeting new and adjacent customers including defence organisations

Deliver identified service components of the offer on site to improve customer relationship and continue



The candidate:

To be successful in the role the candidate must have strong commercial and technical knowledge andexperience. It is desirable for the candidate to have a strong background in one of the technical disciplines Operations, Health, Safety and Environment, Engineering, Product Quality or Training in the aviation sector

Strong negotiating, influencing and interpersonal skills to build strong relationships and navigate good value based outcomes for both the company and the customers

A strategic thinker who can innovate and drive the competitive technical services space forward

Experience in mentoring and coaching to build strong capability within the Regional teams

Proven track record in sales or relationship management, ideally with non fuel experience



At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path

Life and health insurance, medical care package and many other benefits

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.