Manager HSSE&C

About Castrol IndiaCastrol India, a key player in the global lubricant industry, operates under the bp Group, a major global energy company. Publicly listed in India, Castrol excels in automotive, industrial, and marine lubricants, with a century of market leadership. Our robust presence includes three blending plants, 330 distributors, and 100,000+ retail outlets.We foster limitless success, offering employees a dynamic learning environment and opportunities. Here, you can develop your expertise or pursue a general management track. Be part of our legacy of cultivating top talent for leadership roles with the bp group, both in India and worldwide.Visit www.castrol.co.in for more.We are currently looking for HSSE&C Manager in Silvassa. More details below:• The HSSE&C Manager works very closely with the all the plant executives and workmen/ contractors and central HSSE&C function. The incumbent is responsible for all activities relating to the HSSE&C of the plant, specifically:• This role will be responsible for supporting HSSE&C function in the plant. This role works to ensure complete compliance to all HSSE standards and policies of the Company and Plant.• The role will focus on workforce engagement on all HSSE Programs/Campaign.• Drive sustainable improvements in the HSSE&C function at site in line with the site HSSE&C targets and work on implementation of safety Capex projects.• Strengthen safety culture amongst employees and contract workmen through continual improvement and identifying process improvement opportunities.• Participate in incident / accident investigations and drive implementation of learnings from RCA’s, Near Misses, SOCs and HIRA through effective usage of available tools. Track closure of corrective and preventive actions of RCA and monitor implementation of lesson learned.• Drive legal compliance in relation to HSSE at site including implementation, monitoring, reporting and submitting returns under the applicable laws i.e. Factories act & Rule, Environment Acts and rules, Petroleum act & rule, Factories act, Indian Electricity Act/Rule etc.• Liaison with external agencies at local/state/ Centre level and ensure all time audit readiness (Statutory & Customer audits) of the sites from HSSE point of view.• Responsible for performing and reviewing statutory tasks closure as assigned under the Online compliance monitoring system (Legatrix System).• Ensure appropriate documentation and records in relation to statutory compliance.• Support site in driving Company’s operating management system (OMS).• Lead implementation of ISO 14001 and ISO 45001 management system and coordinate with internal & external stakeholders.• Support Site Control of Work (CoW) in driving sustainable implementation company’s CoW policy• Act as coordinator for Plant MoC (management of Change) system. Complete training on Lubricants MoC process and demonstrate competence in practicing the MoC process.• Lead/ support areas related to sustainability and documentation related to ESG.



Work towards building the safety culture at the plant ensuring all legal compliances and eliminating life changing injuries.

Engaged workforce working towards organization's safety goals.

Sustainable improvements in the HSSE&C function at site in line with the site HSSE&C targets and implementation of safety Capex projects.

Learning from incident investigations at site and beyond and quality implementation of the same.

Ensuring 100% compliance to all legal and statutory requirements.

Coverage of all risks of the plant in the annual risk assessment and providing and working on the action plan to lower the risk levels.

Aiming towards Path 360 goals at the site level and implementation of learning across plants and other organization.

Minimum 8 years of experience in Environmental Health & Safety in Manufacturing Industry.

Bachelor's degree in Engineering (Electrical /Mechanical / Chemical/ Fire and safety) from

reputed Institute.

Diploma in Industrial Safety or equivalent qualification in Safety.

Post Graduate diploma in Management (Industrial Safety & Environmental) is highly desirable

Good understanding and knowledge of applicable industry and government safety, health and

environment.

Experience in implementation of ISO standards.

Proficient user of computer applications, and databases.

Facilitator skills in team meetings, incident investigations, risk assessments and project planning.



No travel is expected with this role



This role is eligible for relocation within country



This position is not available for remote working



HSSE auditing and self-verification, Industry knowledge and advocacy, OMS and bp requirements, Process safety culture, Process Safety Management, Risk Management, Safety Leadership



